How to open a checking account

A checking account can simplify tasks like paying bills and making everyday purchases. This type of account offers convenient features like debit card access, check-writing privileges, and the option to set up online bill pay. And since most banks and credit unions provide online access and mobile apps, you can easily track and manage your checking account at your convenience.

If you’d like to open a new checking account, here’s what to look for in a bank, how the process works, and what documentation you’ll need to provide.

Choosing a bank

You’ve got plenty of options if you’d like to open a checking account. Traditional banks, credit unions, and online banks all offer these accounts. But fees and features vary across accounts, and of course, you’ll want to ensure you’re banking with a trustworthy, reputable institution.

Before selecting an account, be sure to read the terms and conditions of potential accounts and review account features, accessibility, and institution reputation.

Possible things to consider as you shop around for a new checking account include:

Fees : Common fees include overdraft, non-sufficient funds (NSF), and monthly service fees. Some banks and credit unions may also charge low balance fees depending on account requirements.

ATM availability : Some institutions have more extensive ATM networks than others. A large ATM network is ideal, as it allows you to easily access your money without worrying about out-of-network ATM fees.

Access to physical branches : If you’d like to bank in person, consider whether physical branches are easily accessible in your area.

Account bonuses : Certain institutions may offer checking account bonuses, often worth $100-$300, to entice potential customers to open a new account. Generally, you’ll need to meet certain criteria to earn a checking account bonus, such as setting up direct deposit or depositing a set amount within a specific timeframe.

Other features : Also look into other features, such as whether the account earns interest or offers online bill pay. Many accounts provide the latter, but not the former.

Mobile app access : If you prefer to bank on the go, be sure your bank or credit union has a mobile app you can use to track and manage your spending.

Bank or credit union reputation: As a first step, ensure that each institution you’re considering has FDIC or NCUA deposit insurance. If your bank or credit union fails, this insurance will protect your checking account balance, generally up to $250,000. Also, look at the CFPB complaint database and consumer review sites to learn about past banking customers’ experiences.

Find the best checking account rates

Gathering required documents

After you’ve narrowed down your options, it’s time to gather the required documents to open a checking account. In addition to providing some basic personal information, you’ll also need to verify the information you share.

Your bank or credit union will likely request a copy of your Social Security card, Individual Tax Identification card, driver’s license, or passport to verify your identity. You’ll probably also need to verify your address with a copy of a recent utility bill, mortgage statement, or rent payment. Having these handy before you complete an application can make the process quicker and easier.

Filling out the application

Completing an application for a new checking account is fairly simple, especially if you’ve gathered the necessary documents beforehand. Most banks and credit unions let you open an account online, though some may let you do so over the phone or at a physical branch.

Before moving forward with any application, ensure you read the online terms and conditions of a potential account. Taking this step will help you better understand account features, fees, and requirements. Note that most institutions only allow you to open a new checking account if you’re 18 or your state’s age of majority. Some may have other requirements too. For instance, you may need to be a credit union member to open an account.

Provided you meet all requirements, you’ll need to provide personal information on your checking account application, like your name, address, and email. Your bank or credit union may also ask if you’re currently employed and request that you input your annual income. Additionally, you’ll likely need to share copies of one or more documents mentioned above for verification purposes.

Funding the account

Many institutions require a minimum deposit to open a new account. Typically, these deposits are relatively small, often up to $25. You can fund your new account online or in person by transferring from another bank account, writing a check, or using an existing debit card.

If your new checking account has a minimum balance requirement, deposit enough funds to avoid potential low balance fees. High minimum balance requirements are uncommon with checking accounts, but they sometimes apply.

Activating the account

In addition to funding your new account, you may also need to verify it via email as an added security measure. Many institutions also require that you set up multi-factor authentication, which involves providing multiple data points to verify your identity. For instance, if you’d like to log into your new online account, you may need to provide a unique SMS code or answer a security question and share your username and password.

You’ll likely receive a debit card in the mail within 5-7 business days after opening a new checking account, and you’ll need to activate that as well. Your new card will typically come with a sticker on the front with a phone number. Call that number to verify you’ve received your card and activate it.

Activating your account and debit card will ensure you can easily access your money and take advantage of your new checking account’s features, such as online bill pay. Setting up multi-factor authentication and verifying receipt of your card also help protect your account from unauthorized access and fraudulent transactions.