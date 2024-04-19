I bond vs. high-yield savings account: Which is better for beating inflation?

With inflation hovering at 3.5%, leaving your money in a basic savings account can cost you money; the average interest rate on a savings account is just 0.46%. That means the interest you earn on your savings account may not keep pace with inflation.

To maximize your return, stashing your money in a Series I savings bond, more commonly known as an I bond, or a high-yield savings account (HYSA) can be a smart alternative. Both of these products offer higher returns than traditional savings accounts , but there are some key differences to be aware of before deciding where to put your money.

What are I bonds?

Series I bonds are available through the U.S. Department of the Treasury , backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

The appeal of I bonds is in their two-pronged approach to interest: I bonds earn both a fixed rate of interest and a variable rate. The fixed rate stays the same for the life of the bond. The variable rate is tied to inflation and changes twice a year to coincide with changes to the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers ( CPI-U ) — a benchmark that economists use to calculate the change in prices that consumers price for common goods and services.

What does that mean for you? You earn a guaranteed rate of interest with the fixed-rate portion of the I bond, but you'll also earn the variable rate. Because I bonds can change along with market conditions, they can be a useful hedge against inflation.

For bonds issued between November 2023 and April 2024, the combined rate — the I bond rate calculated from the fixed and variable rate — is 5.27%.

I bonds earn interest for 30 years. Interest is earned monthly, but it's compounded , or added to the principal, every six months. Once you've held the bond for at least 12 months, you can cash it in. However, if you cash in I bonds before you've held them for at least five years, you'll sacrifice three months of interest.

Pros

Guaranteed return: Because I bonds have a fixed-rate component, you have a guaranteed rate of return on your money. Right now, the fixed-rate portion is 1.30%.

Higher rate of return: Currently, the combined rate of I bonds is set at 5.27%, which is significantly higher than the average return you'd find with a traditional savings account, money market account , or certificate of deposit (CD).

Exempt from state or local taxes: Although Series I bonds are subject to federal income taxes, they're exempt from state or local taxes, helping you save money.

Cons

Maximum limits apply: You can only buy up to $10,000 in electronic I bonds and an additional $5,000 in paper I bonds with your tax refund for a combined maximum of $15,000 per year. If you're trying to save a larger sum, you'll have to find another tool for the excess amount.

Must be held for one year: I bonds cannot be redeemed or cashed until you've held them for at least 12 months. If you have an emergency expense within the first year of owning an I bond, you won’t be able to tap into your bonds to cover the cost.

Some withdrawals will result in loss of interest: Although you can cash in an I bond after 12 months, redeeming it within the first five years of its purchase will cause you to lose three months' worth of interest.

What are high-yield savings accounts?

Traditional savings accounts are tools for saving for emergencies or other financial goals. However, traditional savings accounts have low APYs, so a HYSA can be a valuable alternative.

Often available from online banks or credit unions , HYSAs provide significantly higher-than-average rates; we analyzed the rates of savings accounts offered by 15 credit unions and banks and found that these accounts offered an average annual percentage yield (APY) of 4.31%.

Savings accounts allow you to transfer money to checking accounts or brokerage accounts quickly and easily, and there's no penalty for withdrawing money before a certain period of time has passed.

However, that rate is variable, and it can change at any time, so there's no guarantee of future returns.

Pros

Liquid: With a savings account, you aren't required to leave your money untouched for months at a time. You can transfer money or make withdrawals without losing the accrued interest.

Higher-than-average rates: HYSAs provide substantially higher APYs than you'll find with other deposit accounts, including traditional savings accounts, CDs, or money market accounts.

Low deposit minimums: Many HYSAs have no minimum deposit requirement, so you can open an account with $0.

Cons

May have monthly fees: Some HYSAs charge monthly fees that can only be waived if you meet certain requirements, such as maintaining a minimum balance or receiving direct deposits.

Rates can change: The rates on HYSAs are variable, and banks or credit unions can change the rates at any time.

I bonds vs. HYSAs: Key differences

Series I bonds and HYSAs can be useful tools for fighting inflation. When deciding which option is better for you, consider these key factors:

Initial investment: HYSAs usually require $0 to open an account, while an I bond requires at least $25.

Maximum limits: There is no maximum to how much you can deposit into a HYSA (though FDIC and NCUA insurance only covers up to $250,000 ). By contrast, there is an annual maximum of $10,000 in digital I bonds, and $5,000 in paper I bonds when purchased with your tax refund.

Compounding: With HYSAs, interest is typically compounded daily and added to your account monthly. With I bonds, interest is earned monthly, and it's added to the bond's principal value twice per year.

Fees: I bonds don't have monthly fees. Although there are fee-free savings accounts, some HYSAs do charge monthly fees.

Rates: The rate of an HYSA can change as market conditions fluctuate. With I bonds, there is a fixed rate of interest and a rate that's tied to inflation, so they provide more surety.

I bond vs. savings account: Which is better?