Embrace adventure with new IHG credit card offers — Earn up to 165K bonus points for luxurious global getaways

If you're a travel rewards enthusiast or frequently stay at IHG Hotels & Resorts, the IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card and the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card have new limited-time offers for new cardholders.

Let's look at what's changing and why this might be the perfect time to consider these cards.

The IHG One Rewards Traveler is ideal for casual travelers and those new to travel rewards cards, offering a strong points program without an annual fee.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: For a limited time, earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months

Reward rates: Up to 17x points at IHG Hotels & Resorts, 3x on monthly bills, gas stations, and restaurants, and 2x on all other purchases

Additional benefits: No foreign transaction fees, get the fourth night free when you redeem 3 nights, redeemable points at various IHG properties

What's new:

More welcome offer bonus points: The bonus for new IHG One Rewards Traveler cardholders is now 100,000 bonus points — 20K more than previously offered — making this card even more appealing, especially for those who frequent IHG hotels but prefer a card with no annual fee

The IHG One Rewards Premier card is best suited for regular travelers who can take full advantage of its extensive benefits, making the annual fee worthwhile.

Annual fee: $99

Welcome offer: For a limited time, earn 165,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months

Reward rates: Up to 26x points at IHG Hotels & Resorts, 5x on travel, gas stations, and restaurants, and 3x on all other purchases

Additional benefits: Enjoy an Anniversary Free Night at IHG Hotels & Resorts, a fourth reward night free when you redeem points for a consecutive four-night IHG hotel stay, Automatic Platinum Elite status, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck/NEXUS credit, and more

What's new:

More welcome offer bonus points: With 25K more bonus points, the IHG One Rewards Premier’s welcome offer of 165,000 bonus points enhances your earning potential, providing more opportunities for free nights and other rewards at IHG properties

Which IHG credit card should you get: The IHG One Rewards Traveler or the IHG One Rewards Premier?

When deciding between the IHG One Rewards Traveler and IHG One Rewards Premier, it's essential to weigh their benefits and limitations in light of your travel habits and financial preferences.

The IHG One Rewards Traveler, with its newly boosted 100,000 bonus points offer, stands out for budget-conscious travelers. Its no annual fee is a significant advantage for earning rewards without additional costs. The card's reward structure is attractive, especially for frequent IHG guests, but it lacks some of the premium benefits its counterpart offers.

On the other hand, the IHG One Rewards Premier card, now offering a generous 165,000 bonus points, is tailored for those who travel more frequently and value additional perks. Benefits like the Anniversary Free Night justify its $99 annual fee, automatic Platinum Elite status, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credits, which can enhance your travel experience significantly.

The best credit card pick for you depends on your travel frequency, desired perks, and how you manage card expenses.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.