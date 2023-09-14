IRS stops processing a pandemic-related tax credit that saw non-stop promotions

The IRS is taking the unusual step of immediately stopping the processing of new claims for the employee retention credit, a complex pandemic-era credit, to address overly aggressive promotions, a flood of improper claims and rising scams.

You've, no doubt, heard all the radio ads.

Many small business owners and others are being hit by spam calls about how an employee retention credit -- worth up to $26,000 per worker -- can be a real game changer.

Now, the IRS is really changing the game.

The IRS said Thursday that its immediate moratorium would run through at least Dec. 31 and said other new protections were on the way.

Professional accountants applauded the move and said they were pleased to see the IRS push back on dishonest employer retention credit mills and promoters taking advantage of unsuspecting small businesses.

"While drastic, these measures are necessary to protect small businesses by putting a stranglehold on the unscrupulous ERC practices of credit mills," said Barry Melancon, president and CEO of the American Institute of CPAs in a statement.

The AICPA offers answers online to help taxpayers better understand when the credit can be claimed. It's called Employee Retention Credit (ERC): Fact or Fiction.

The IRS said its processing work will continue for those who already made claims. But the IRS also announced plans to offer a new withdrawal option to enable a small business to end a pending claim, if the business now realizes that they might have been duped by fast-talking promoters -- and don't really qualify.

The option could be used by taxpayers whose claim hasn't yet been paid and could help a business avoid troubling repayment issues down the line and avoid paying promoters contingency fees on the money received for the credit.

"Those who have willfully filed fraudulent claims or conspired to do so should be aware, however, that withdrawing a fraudulent claim will not exempt them from potential criminal investigation and prosecution," the IRS stated.

Small businesses must pay the credit back -- perhaps with penalties and interest -- when they receive money from employee retention credit and don't qualify for it.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said 3.6 million claims for the credit have been filed -- including more than 600,000 claims that were received in the last 90 days alone. It is an incredibly large number of new claims now, he said, for a credit designed to address the economic hardships felt a few years ago during the pandemic.

"It was a lifeline to protect millions of jobs and provide economic support for businesses," Werfel said Thursday.

But the economy has rebounded since the depths of the pandemic.

"Now, more than two years removed from the heart of pandemic economic disruptions," he said, "we are deeply concerned that this program is not operating in the way it was intended."

Werfel noted that the claims are arriving nearly two years after the 2021 eligibility date. He suggested that the credit had become a "gravy train for promoters, flooding the IRS with ineligible applications."

In late 2023, he said, the IRS would expect only a trickle of employee retention claims coming at this point.

"Instead, we are tsunami."

He blamed the ads, the aggressive promoters and the unscrupulous marketing, which includes false promises.

The pandemic-related credit is not offered for business activity in 2022 or 2023 or afterward. But ongoing ads prompt some businesses to amend their previous returns for 2020 or 2021 to take advantage of the generous credit in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, enacted on March 27, 2020.

The IRS said it has heard growing concerns inside the tax agency, from tax professionals as well as media reports that a substantial share of new claims are ineligible and increasingly putting businesses at financial risk.

The employee retention credit is a refundable tax credit for businesses that continued to pay employees while the company ended up being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic or had a significant decline in gross receipts from March 13, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.

Werfel said that IRS Criminal Investigations has initiated 252 investigations involving more that $2.8 billion of potentially fraudulent employee retention credit claims, as of July 31.

Among that group, 15 investigations already resulted in federal charges -- including six convictions.

Back in March, I wrote about an IRS warning relating to scams where many small business owners and others ended up handing over big money in upfront fees to fast talkers who don't tell you that you could run into trouble with the Internal Revenue Service.

For one thing, the credit applies to employers, not individuals. It's a credit that's available to a business, not all taxpayers.

And, for example, the IRS has noted that eligible employers cannot claim the retention credit on wages that were already reported as payroll costs to get Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness or that were used to claim other credits.

Many gray areas exist to claim this credit -- too many to bank on a fast-talking promoter to follow the tax law.

Contact personal finance columnist Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @tompor.

