Lowe's vs. Home Depot — Which credit card to use for your next DIY project?

DIYers are known for their ingenuity and savvy on every project they pursue. Whether you're an occasional handyman around the house or a regular Mr. or Ms. Fixit, Lowe's and Home Depot are one-stop shops for just about everything you need.

Both retailers offer a credit card that you can use to enjoy additional benefits when you shop, and if you're comparing the Lowe's vs. Home Depot credit cards, we'll save you some time and tell you that the Lowe's Advantage Card easily comes out on top.

Here's what you need to know about each option, along with some alternatives to consider.

Lowe's Advantage Card

The Lowe's Advantage Card , issued by Synchrony Bank, offers significant savings on your purchases with the retailer. Card benefits include:

Annual fee: None.

Welcome offer: Through Jan. 31, 2024, you'll get 20% off your first purchase with the card, up to a total of $100.

Discount: Instead of rewards, the card offers 5% off every eligible purchase you make at Lowe's stores and Lowes.com.

Special 0% APR financing: On purchases of $299 or more, you can opt for 0% APR financing for six months instead of the 5% discount. Just keep in mind that if you don't pay off the purchase in full, you'll be charged interest retroactively. The card also offers longer terms on certain purchases via limited-time offers.

Fixed payments with reduced APR: If you spend $2,000 or more on a purchase, you can qualify for fixed monthly payments over seven years with a 9.99% APR—the card's standard APR is 28.99%.

Synchrony Bank doesn't disclose eligibility requirements for the card, but you can see if you're pre-qualified with just a soft credit check, which won't impact your credit score.

The Home Depot® Consumer Credit Card

The Home Depot® Consumer Credit Card , issued by Citi, focuses on promotional financing options for its cardholders, as well as some other perks. Here's a quick summary of the card's benefits:

Annual fee: None.

Welcome offer: Through Jan. 24, 2024, you can get a discount of up to $100 on your first purchase with the card. That's $25 on a purchase of up to $299, $50 on a purchase of $300 to $999, or $100 on a purchase of $1,000 or more.

Special 0% APR financing: On purchases of $299 or more, you can pay down the balance interest-free over six months. If you don't pay it off in full, however, you'll be charged interest retroactively. The card's standard APR is 29.99%.

Limited-time offers: Occasionally, cardholders can take advantage of special financing for up to 24 months. But again, interest is charged retroactively if you don't pay off the balance in full by the end of the promotional period.

Expanded return policy: Home Depot credit card holders will have up to a year to make returns, which is four times longer than the standard three-month period for regular customers. The standard APR for these promotions may range from 17.99% to 29.99%.

Citi doesn't provide details about eligibility requirements, and unfortunately, there's no way to get pre-qualified with no hard credit check.

Lowe's vs. Home Depot credit card: Which one is right for you?

Here's a quick summary of the differences between the Lowe's Advantage Card and the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card:

Overall, the Lowe's Advantage Card offers more value, particularly for people who don't need 0% APR promotions. Not having a discount option puts the Home Depot card at a significant disadvantage.

The extended financing option with a low APR on larger purchases is also a nice touch for the Lowe's card. If you have an expensive project and expect to need more than a year or two to pay it off, that may be better than a personal loan. Being able to get pre-qualified with a soft credit check can also be a great feature for people with less-than-stellar credit.

That said, if you plan to always use the 0% APR special financing option and you want more time to pay off purchases with limited-time offers, the Home Depot Card can be worth considering. Having more time to return items can also be helpful if you find yourself delaying a project.

Other credit cards to consider for home improvements

While the Lowe's Advantage Card and the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card offer some great perks for their customers, you can only use them at Lowe's and Home Depot, respectively. If you want a solid credit card for home improvements and other purchases, here are a handful to compare.

Citi Custom Cash® Card

The Citi Custom Cash® Card offers 5% cash back on up to $500 spent each month on an eligible category of your choice, which includes home improvement stores, and 1% back on everything else.

New cardholders can also earn a $200 bonus when they spend $1,500 in the first six months and an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. After that, the variable APR is 19.24% to 29.24%. There's no annual fee.

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Credit Card

With the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Credit Card , you'll earn 6% cash back on up to $1,500 spent each quarter with two eligible retailers, including both Home Depot and Lowe's. You can also earn 3% back on the first $1,500 spent each quarter in another eligible category of your choice and 1.5% back on all other purchases.

As a new cardholder, you'll enjoy a $250 bonus when you spend $2,000 in the first 120 days. The card charges a $0 annual fee the first year, then $95 after that.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers 3% back on an eligible category of your choice, one of which is home improvement and furnishings. You'll also earn 2% back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1% back on everything else. Note, however, that all bonus rewards are capped at $2,500 in combined spending each quarter.

As a new cardholder, you'll earn $200 after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and also get a 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 billing cycles. After that, the variable APR is 18.24% to 28.24%. The card doesn't charge an annual fee.

Citi Double Cash® Card

If you prefer simplicity, the Citi Double Cash® Card offers a flat 2% cash back on every purchase—that's 1% back when you spend and 1% back as you pay. You'll also get a $200 bonus when you spend $1,500 in the first six months with the card. There's no annual fee.

Lowe's vs. Home Depot credit card: Bottom line

If you're looking for a credit card for home improvement projects, both the Lowe's and Home Depot credit cards are worth considering—though the Lowe's Advantage Card offers more value overall.

However, it's also worth looking beyond store credit cards to see if you can get more value overall from a rewards credit card that offers great rewards at home improvement stores and everywhere else. Just keep in mind that the best rewards credit cards typically require good or excellent credit.

To determine which card is best for you, take your time to shop around and compare several options. Then, apply for the one that offers you the most value on all of your spending .

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.