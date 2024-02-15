Earn bonus Free Night Awards with this limited-time offer from Marriott Bonvoy Business

Editor's note: Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Looking to elevate your business travel experience or get more from your business credit card? A limited-time offer for new Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card members just dropped. Here's what you need to know.

What is the Marriott Bonvoy Business credit card limited-time offer?

Until March 20, 2024, new Marriott Bonvoy Business cardholders can earn five Free Night Awards after spending $8,000 on eligible purchases within the first six months. Cardholders can redeem up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for each bonus Free Night Award at participating hotels (some hotels may charge resort fees).

Marriott Bonvoy Business card details

Annual fee: $125 (see rates and fees)

Welcome offer: Earn five Free Night Awards when you spend $8,000 within the first six months (offer ends March 20, 2024)

Rewards:

7% discount when booking with Marriott

6x Marriott Bonvoy points at eligible hotels

4x points at restaurants worldwide

4x points at U.S. gas stations

4x points on U.S. wireless telephone services

4x points on U.S. shipping costs

2x points on everything else

Benefits:

1 Free Night Award every year after card renewal

Earn an additional Free Night Award after you spend $60,000 in a calendar year

Enjoy complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status (includes priority late checkout and 25% bonus points on stays)

Add up to 99 employees to your account

Should you get a Marriott Bonvoy Business credit card for this offer?

If you or your employees often travel for work and prefer to stay in hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program — including Sheraton, Four Point, Aloft, and Courtyard — the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card may be your best business credit card choice. Additionally, if you have employees frequently on the road, you can quickly earn additional points at restaurants and U.S. gas stations.

However, while the limited-time offer of five bonus Free Night Awards is more than the standard three, you’ll have to spend $2,000 more in six months than you usually would. On top of that, you can only earn the additional Free Night Award after spending $60,000 annually. If you’re a smaller business, the Marriott Bonvoy Business card’s spending requirements may be too high.

