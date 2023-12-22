What is mortgage insurance, and how much does it cost?

Mortgage insurance is very different from the typical types of insurance we buy to protect ourselves from financial loss. Usually, we pay an insurance company a monthly premium to help cover our home, car, or even our health from an unexpected setback, such as flood damage, an accident, or major illness.

But mortgage insurance doesn't protect a home buyer — it protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. However, you still benefit in a way.

Here's how mortgage insurance works.

What is mortgage insurance?

Mortgage insurance was developed to encourage lenders to expand their loan offerings to home buyers with limited savings. By charging a fee to borrowers, lenders have a financial cushion to help defray losses from the small percentage of loans that default. That allows loan programs with lower down payments and easier credit eligibility.

So, while borrowers pay the insurance premium that benefits lenders, adding to the cost of a mortgage, it allows more people to qualify for homeownership.

Do I need mortgage insurance?

If you can make at least a 20% down payment and qualify for a conventional mortgage , you will not be required to purchase mortgage insurance. But other situations will require mortgage insurance of one sort or another.

Mortgage insurance can be labeled differently, depending on the type of mortgage you are applying for.

Private mortgage insurance

When a borrower makes a down payment of less than 20% on a conventional loan, they must purchase what is called private mortgage insurance (PMI). It is usually due monthly and built into the regular loan payment, but can also be an upfront payment made when closing on a house .

FHA mortgage insurance

All FHA loans charge mortgage insurance premiums (MIP). It is an upfront fee paid at closing or carried into the total loan amount, as well as a premium that is added to the monthly mortgage payment.

VA funding fee

Loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs don't charge mortgage insurance per se — but there's a catch. VA loans have an initial "funding fee." So, while it is not called mortgage insurance, it serves the same purpose.

USDA mortgage insurance

Mortgages insured by the Department of Agriculture, called USDA loans , have insurance premiums paid at closing or rolled into the loan balance and are also due monthly.

How much is mortgage insurance?

As we've seen, what mortgage insurance is called varies among the different types of mortgages. The cost of mortgage insurance differs as well.

Conventional loans: PMI costs are based on your loan amount, down payment, and credit score. It can be an upfront fee, an ongoing monthly charge, or both. On average, PMI premiums range from 0.22% to 2.25% of your loan balance, according to Chase Bank.

FHA loans: The upfront MIP will cost 1.75% of the loan amount. For example, on a $200,000 loan, it would total $3,500 to be paid at closing or added to the loan amount. Ongoing annual premiums range from 0.15% to 0.75% of the remaining financed mortgage balance, divided by 12 and added to the monthly payment.

VA loans: VA loan funding fees are based on the type and amount of the loan and the down payment and range from 1.25% to 2.15% for first-time loans. The cost is waived for borrowers with service-connected disabilities or in some other instances.

USDA loans: The guarantee fee on USDA loans is an upfront 1% and an ongoing annual fee of 0.35% of your loan balance.

Is mortgage insurance tax deductible?

The IRS allowed mortgage insurance to be deducted on itemized tax returns through Dec. 31, 2021. That deduction has expired and is no longer available.

How to cancel mortgage insurance

Conventional loans: Generally, PMI can be canceled once a homeowner has 20% equity in the home. This can be achieved with mortgage payments reducing the principal loan balance or combined with the increase of a home's current market value, though you'll probably have to pay for an appraisal.

A lender may also automatically cancel PMI once the equity in your home reaches 22%, but it's worth contacting your lender or loan servicer to confirm that.

PMI can also be canceled once you are halfway through your loan term, for example, having paid 15 years on a 30-year loan.

FHA loans: With a down payment of 10% or more, MIP payments will end after 11 years. Loans with a down payment of less than 10% pay MIP for the life of the loan.

VA loans: VA loan funding fees financed as a part of the loan last the loan's lifetime. However, there are no ongoing charges if you pay the funding fee at closing.

USDA loans: The ongoing annual mortgage insurance premium lasts for the life of the loan.