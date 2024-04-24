Mortgage rates today, April 24, 2024: U.S. economy fuels higher rates

Mortgage rates rose this week, and they don't show signs of dropping significantly anytime soon. Strong economic data regarding things like inflation and employment numbers have kept mortgage rates from receding.

"Financial markets rapidly repriced their interest rate expectations following hotter-than-expected inflation reports and ongoing strong payroll employment gains,” said Hamilton Fout, Fannie Mae Vice President, Economic and Strategic Research, in Fannie Mae's latest Economic Outlook. “While we still expect economic growth and inflation to moderate going forward – and, thus, for mortgage rates to drift downward – interest rates existing in a ‘higher for longer’ state seems to be an increasingly real possibility in the eyes of market participants, as well as some homebuyers and sellers."

You probably shouldn’t hold out for any major mortgage rate changes during the spring and summer home-buying season. If you’re financially ready to buy a house, you may want to go ahead and start shopping for homes and finding the best mortgage lender rather than hold out for lower rates.

Mortgage rates today

The average 30-year mortgage fixed rate this week is 7.10%, according to Freddie Mac. This is a 22-basis-point increase from last week and just above the four-week average.

The national average 15-year fixed mortgage rate also rose this week. The 15-year rate is 6.39%, which is up 23 basis points since last week and is about 20 basis points higher than the four-week average.

Is now a good time to buy a home?

It probably doesn’t feel like a good time to buy a house, but it may be a better time than you think. Today’s 30-year mortgage rates have surpassed 7%, which feels terrible compared to 2021 when many people could get a rate under 3%.

But keep in mind, the highest mortgage rate was 18.63% in October 1981. Suddenly, 7.10% doesn’t seem so bad, does it? It’s also extremely unlikely that rates will drop to below 3% anytime soon unless another unexpected anomaly like the COVID-19 pandemic happens again.

Also, even though house prices are high, they are growing less aggressively than they were a couple of years ago. And new-home construction is starting to pick up.

In a nutshell: It isn’t a fantastic time to buy a house. Rates are relatively high, and even though new homes are being built, there’s still a lot of room for improvement. But it’s probably a better time to buy than many people think it is. And remember, you can always lock in a rate now and refinance into a lower rate in a few years if rates decline later.

Should you get a HELOC now?

If you’re already a homeowner and in need of some extra money, 2024 could be a good time to get a home equity line of credit (HELOC).

A HELOC is a type of second mortgage that lets you borrow against the equity in your home. And since home values have soared in the last few years, it’s possible you’ve built up quite a bit of equity.

Unlike a home equity loan that lends you money all in one lump sum, a HELOC is a line of credit, so you can tap into it whenever you need money. And you only have to pay interest on the money you end up borrowing. If you don’t use the full line of credit, you don’t have to pay interest on the money you didn’t touch.

HELOCs usually start with lower interest rates than home equity loans. The rates are usually adjustable, meaning you risk your rate increasing later — but if rates continue to trend downward, your rate might actually end up decreasing down the road.

Still, do your homework before applying for a HELOC. Do the math, weigh the pros and cons, and talk to your lender. It can be a good time to use that money for things like home improvements that will increase your house’s value even more, but it can be risky to use the line of credit for non-essential expenses.