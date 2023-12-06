What is a moving violation?

Moving violations can potentially cost you money in many ways: fines, higher insurance rates, and other negative consequences.

The best way to keep your insurance costs low and escape added costs is to avoid moving violations in the first place. But if you already have moving violations on your driving record, there are steps you can take to try to offset the damage.

Moving violations: definition and types

Many states break down traffic violations into two categories — moving violations and nonmoving violations. As the name suggests, moving violations usually describe offenses that occur while you’re driving.

Common moving violations

Most states require every driver to carry a minimum amount of car insurance. So, keeping your driving record clear of moving violations is key to finding affordable liability coverage.

These are some common types of traffic law violations you should avoid:

Speeding

Following too closely

Failure to yield right of way

Failure to obey a traffic control device (e.g., running a red light, running a stop sign or failure to yield)

Improper lane changes

Improper turns

Failure to stop for a school bus

Not wearing a seatbelt

Serious moving violations

In addition to common moving violations, there are more serious moving violations whose consequences can be much more costly — both with your insurance company and law enforcement.

Serious moving violations include:

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUIs)

Hit-and-run accidents

Leaving the scene of an accident

Reckless driving

Excessive speeding

Racing on public roads

Street racing

Serious traffic infractions — or an accumulation of minor ones — can lead to criminal charges, both misdemeanors and felonies, as well as driver’s license suspension.

Driving records and insurance companies

Your driving record, also called your motor vehicle record or MVR, contains key details about you and your history operating a vehicle. Insurance companies rely on the information in your driving record to assess your potential risk as a customer.

A clean driving record can help you save money on your car insurance. But a driving record that’s full of problems (e.g., a history of tickets, accidents and other infractions.), could make it harder for you to find affordable coverage.

What’s included on a driver’s record varies from state to state but generally includes:

Personal information (name, address, date of birth, driver’s license number, etc.)

License status (current, suspended, expired, etc.)

Traffic offenses (moving violation convictions, traffic tickets, DUIs, etc.)

Accident details

You can typically access your driving record by contacting your state’s department of motor vehicles. You may have to pay a fee.

Effects of moving violations on insurance rates

Of course, certain moving violations may indicate more risk than others when your car insurance company sets your rates. A minor speeding ticket, for example, is less serious than a serious at-fault accident.

Many states use a points system to track the severity and frequency of moving and nonmoving violations. For example, if you receive a minor speeding ticket, it may add a few points to your driving record. A DUI, on the other hand, would likely add several points, and those points could haunt you for a longer time.

In general, any points on your driving record have an expiration date. After a certain number of years, they should come off your driving record and no longer count against you. In California, for example, a DUI or hit-and-run could stay on your driving record for 10 years. Less serious moving violations that result in just one point on your driving record stay on your CA license for only three years.

If you have several moving violations in a short period and wind up with a high number of points, you could risk higher insurance rates. In extreme cases, you could face more severe consequences like required driving classes or the loss of driving privileges.

Consequences of moving violations

The cost of a speeding ticket often doesn’t end with the fine itself. This type of moving violation could have an impact on your car insurance rates as well. The average cost of a full coverage policy when you have a speeding ticket on your driving record can be hundreds more per year compared to the price someone without tickets would pay for similar coverage.

After certain types of moving violations, you might have to attend traffic school or a defensive driving course — at your own expense. Depending on your state of residence, if you rack up too many points on your driving record, you could risk the suspension of your driver’s license for a period of time as well.

The cost of a DUI and certain other serious moving violations could be much higher. A DUI could impact your insurance significantly — increasing premiums by an average of almost $1,500 per year. Additionally, some states may require you to obtain an SR-22 form (also known as a certificate of financial responsibility) after driving under the influence. You might also need to get an SR-22 form after other serious moving violations or repeat offenses like multiple at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or reckless driving convictions.

Finally, certain types of moving violations could potentially affect your ability to land or keep certain types of jobs. If you need to pass a background check or maintain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) for your job, having a DUI or other serious moving violation on your driving record might be a deal breaker.

Steps to improve your driving record and lower insurance rates

The best way to keep your auto insurance rates low is to keep a clean driving record in the first place. But if you’re already facing a less-than-perfect driving record due to moving violations, there are steps you can take to improve your situation.