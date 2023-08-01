‘Not authorized’: Chase Bank software snafu leaves some unable to cash Michigan tax refund

When a state of Michigan income tax refund check lands in your mailbox, you pretty much expect to be able to take it to the bank and cash it.

But an undisclosed number of Michigan residents oddly enough discovered that cashing their state income refund check was a no-go on July 28.

One Chase Bank customer told me that the teller said the "check was not authorized for payment" by the bank's software.

"You wouldn't expect the state of Michigan to send a bad check," the reader said.

Turns out that the state wasn't sending bad checks. Chase, the largest bank in America, most likely had a problem.

The Michigan Department of Treasury was "notified on Friday of multiple reports of check recipients unable to cash their state checks at Chase Bank," said Department of Treasury spokeswoman Danelle Gittus.

Some Chase Bank customers on July 28 had a hard time cashing their Michigan state income tax refund checks at the bank.

"It was reported to Chase, and they determined it was a system issue on their end. They confirmed the issue had been resolved late Friday afternoon," Gittus said.

Gittus said that it wasn't known Monday morning how many people weren't able to cash their state income tax refund checks.

Why are banks more suspicious about paper checks?

When I first heard about this check cashing glitch, my prime suspect wasn't the state of Michigan. The state appears to be rolling out refunds at a decent clip, according to some accountants. And Michigan isn't facing cash flow troubles.

Banks, on the other hand, are fighting fraud on the front lines regularly. And I suspected that Chase was trying to cut down in some fashion on possible check fraud. It just didn't seem that upsetting real customers was the way to go.

The reader, who didn't want to advertise where he has been banking for years, said the state refund check was in the $6,000 range. He did not want cash on the spot when he went to a branch in southern Oakland County around noon Friday. Instead, he had planned to deposit the check into his account at the bank. The refund check, he admits, was larger than usual because he was extra cautious last year with setting aside money for taxes through quarterly payments.

He found it astounding when the the teller said the check couldn't be deposited.

Chase did not comment by Monday afternoon to explain why some bank customers couldn't deposit state income tax refund checks in Michigan on July 28.

Check fraud is on the rise

Increasingly banks are dealing with bad checks. Real checks are being stolen from mailboxes, altered and then cashed — and counterfeit checks are being created and cashed, too.

Financial institutions filed about 680,000 suspicious activity reports involving check fraud in 2022 to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. That’s nearly double from the 350,000 suspicious activity reports filed in 2021. And 2021 showed a 23% increase in such reports from 2020.

In February, FinCEN issued an alert about a surge of mail theft-related check fraud schemes targeting U.S. mail. "Criminals typically steal personal checks, business checks, tax refund checks and checks related to government assistance programs, such as Social Security payments and unemployment benefits."

When crooks rob mailboxes and steal checks, they're going to use chemicals to erase your name from the check and then replace it with a different name and deposit it into another account to get the cash.

When they create fake checks, they're often using a real account number and depositing the check under a fake identity.

"Walkers" — often older consumers or homeless people — typically are recruited in some of these schemes to go into the banks to cash fake checks. They might get a small piece of the action.

The fraud doesn't stop there. The crooks may continue to exploit those who saw their checks stolen by using ID information found in that stolen mail for future schemes, such as credit card fraud.

Consumers are told to take extra care when dealing with paper checks:

Drop off mail containing a check that covers a bill at the post office. Hand the envelope to an employee at a post office. The odds go down that a crook will intercept your mail.

Don't allow mail that you receive to pile up in your mailbox for days. Don't put outgoing mail on top of your mailbox.

Check your bank statements for any odd charges or payments sent to odd spots.

Use direct deposit when possible. Pay bills online.

Contact your bank as soon as possible if you spot a problem.

When can a bank refuse to cash a check?

Banks can — and do — refuse to cash checks for a variety of reasons including that you don't have an account at that bank. Or you don't have proper ID. Or the bank sees a sign that the check has been altered, among other reasons.

A bank will cash what they call “transit checks” — or checks drawn on another bank — for customers because the bank has recourse. If the check is bad, the bank would be able to charge the check back against its customer’s account.

If you wait too long to cash a check, a bank could also refuse to cash it.

Some consumers might go to a bank to cash a check that was drawn on it. But if they don't have an account there, the bank might refuse to cash it.

"There is no federal law or regulation that requires banks to cash checks for non-customers," according to a posting online by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

"Most banks have policies that allow check cashing services only for account holders. If a bank agrees to cash a check for a non-customer, it may legally charge a fee."

Such policies are designed, according to bank regulators, to protect the banks and their customers from forgeries. If a bank cashes a check that has been forged by a non-customer, that bank could lose money if it cannot collect from the person who cashed the check.

How long do you have to cash a tax refund check?

In Michigan, those receiving a state of Michigan individual income tax check could have anywhere from 11 months to 23 months to present that check to be cashed, Treasury Department's Gittus said.

Those receiving a state refund check have until August of the next fiscal year to cash the check. For example, if you received a state income tax refund check issued between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, you'd have until August to cash that Michigan check.

After a check is cancelled or what's called escheated, someone who had a state refund check that includes federal funds, like a home heating credit, can contact the Michigan Department of Treasury, Individual Income Tax division, to have the check re-issued.

Other state income tax refund checks that do not include federal money can be retrieved through the Michigan Unclaimed Property Division at unclaimedproperty.michigan.gov.

When it comes to federal income tax refunds, the checks are good for one year after they've been issued. If you have an expired federal income tax refund check, you'd need to contact the IRS to have them reissue that check.

