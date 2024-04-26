Someone hit my parked car. What should I do?

It's happened to many of us at some point. You return to your car after shopping or an appointment to find a gouge in the door or a dent in the bumper. It's clear someone hit your car while it was parked.

Now what?

It all depends on whether the other person provided their insurance information, whether fault can be determined conclusively, and if it makes sense to file a claim given the cost to repair your vehicle and your auto insurance deductible.

Is hitting a parked car considered a hit-and-run?

Anytime a driver leaves the scene of a crash without providing their contact information or leaving a note, it’s considered a hit-and-run . Whether it happened in a parking lot or on the street, motorists are required to stop after a collision, even if the damage to the vehicles is minor.

While the more severe penalties for hit-and-run accidents are reserved for wrecks that result in bodily injury, every state has different laws stating what a hit-and-run driver can be charged with. Even a misdemeanor hit-and-run offense can result in significant fines, potential jail time, and car insurance rate hikes.

The driver who hit my parked car left a note. Now what?

If the driver who hits your parked car leaves a note, they are essentially admitting fault. If they’ve included their insurance information and you’ve documented the damage to your car, the other driver’s insurance pays to repair your vehicle.

However, it’s still advisable to call the police even if the driver left a note so you can have a police report to submit as part of the claims process . This can be especially helpful if fault is contested later or the damage to your car is more extensive than it first appeared. As long as no one is hurt, call the non-emergency line for the police department to report the incident.

Be sure to take photos from different angles and get contact information for any witnesses before you leave the scene. If the driver left a note without specifying their insurance provider, you may need to contact them for more information.

Whose insurance company pays if someone hits my parked car?

The person who hits your car should have their insurance pay for vehicle damage, other damage to property, or bodily injuries as a result of the incident. However, if the driver who hit your car can’t be identified, your car insurance policy may have to cover repairs and injuries through one of the following types of coverage.

Uninsured motorist coverage

An uninsured motorist insurance claim through your insurance company will likely be required if the hit-and-run driver can’t be identified. Uninsured motorist property damage coverage would help pay for the cost of repairs to your car and any property damage as a result of the accident.

Collision coverage

If you don’t have uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, your collision insurance should cover any vehicle damages as a result of a hit-and-run accident involving a parked car.

Personal injury protection (PIP)

If there are bodily injuries as a result of a parked car hit-and-run, personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments coverage (MedPay ) may cover those costs regardless of fault.

Read more: How to lower your car insurance rates (or find cheaper new coverage)

5 steps to take if your car gets hit while parked

Take the following steps to protect yourself in the aftermath of a parked car collision.

Step 1: Stay calm and assess the situation

Discovering that your car has been hit is stressful and upsetting. Taking a breath and making sure everyone is safe is the first priority.

Step 2: Consider filing an accident report with the police

Having an official accident report will be helpful if you decide to take action and file a property damage claim later or use your own insurance coverage to foot the bill.

If the other driver isn’t on the scene but left a note with their phone number, contact them before you decide how you want to proceed. Be sure to get their insurance information even if they offer to pay for damage out-of-pocket.

Step 4: Document the accident

Whether you decide to file a police report or not, you’ll still need to carefully document the accident. Take photos of the damage and any tire marks, and get information from witnesses. Collect as much evidence as you can, including footage from security cameras.

You’ll want to contact the other driver’s insurance company or your own insurance agent as soon as possible. You have a short period of time to report the accident and file an insurance claim, so don’t procrastinate even if the damage is minor.

Will my insurance premium go up after a parked car accident claim?

Filing a claim with the other driver’s insurance for damage or injuries shouldn’t affect your car insurance premiums.

If you have to file a claim with your own insurance company after someone hits your parked car, most insurance companies differentiate between at-fault and no-fault accidents. However, your insurance rates could rise, especially if it’s one of several incidents in your recent driving history.

When you’ve hit a parked car and a claim is filed with your insurance provider, your rates will likely increase if you’re at fault. To avoid involving insurance, some drivers will make an effort to pay for minor damage to avoid rate hikes.

Be wary of this approach as it can leave you or the other driver on the hook for unexpected costs if damage or injuries from the collision are more severe than they appeared at the scene.