Get Southwest’s Companion Pass for a year with this new credit card welcome offer

Frequent Southwest Airlines flyers will now save even more with the airline’s co-branded Chase credit cards .

Starting today, new cardholders can earn Companion Pass through Feb. 28, 2025, as part of the welcome bonus for each of the following three cards: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card , Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card , and Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card .

Here’s more about the limited-time offer from Chase, and how to decide if a Southwest Airlines travel credit card is right for you.

What is the new Southwest Companion Pass offer?

With the new limited-time offer, you’ll earn both the Companion Pass and 30,000 points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months.

Companion Pass with Southwest is one of the airline’s most premium perks. Each time you fly, the pass allows you to bring one designated person with you. Your companion doesn’t have to pay any airfare charges, only taxes and fees.

The standard way to earn Companion Pass with Southwest is by flying at least 100 qualifying one-way flights or earning 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year. Usually, you’ll keep the pass for the rest of year in which you earn it, plus the full next calendar year. But with the welcome bonus offer, it’s valid only until Feb. 28, 2025.

How to choose a Southwest Airlines credit card

These are all the details you need to know about the different Southwest credit cards available now. While these cards offer very similar ongoing rewards rates , the added benefits you’ll get — especially when flying Southwest — cover a broader range. Each card below is eligible for the new welcome offer.

Annual fee: $69

Welcome offer: Earn Companion Pass through Feb. 28, 2025 plus 30,000 points when you spend $4,000 within the first 3 months

Rewards:

2x points on Southwest purchases

2x points on local transit and commuting

2x points on internet, cable, and phone services

2x points on select streaming

2x points on partner Rapid Rewards hotels and car rentals

1x points on everything else

Benefits:

3,000 points each year on your account anniversary

2 annual Early Bird check-ins

25% back on in-flight purchases

Annual Companion Pass boost: 10,000 qualifying points each year

Annual fee: $99

Welcome offer: Earn Companion Pass through Feb. 28, 2025 plus 30,000 points when you spend $4,000 within the first 3 months

Rewards:

3x points on Southwest purchases

2x points on local transit and commuting

2x points on internet, cable, and phone services

2x points on select streaming

2x points on partner Rapid Rewards hotels and car rentals

1x points on everything else

Benefits:

6,000 points each year on your account anniversary

2 annual Early Bird check-ins

Earn 1,500 tier-qualifying points for A-list status with Southwest for every $10,000 spent on your card (no limit to the amount of TQPs you can earn)

25% back on in-flight purchases

Annual Companion Pass boost: 10,000 qualifying points each year

Annual fee: $149

Welcome offer: Earn Companion Pass through Feb. 28, 2025 plus 30,000 points when you spend $4,000 within the first 3 months

Rewards:

3x points on Southwest purchases

2x points on local transit and commuting

2x points on internet, cable, and phone services

2x points on select streaming

2x points on partner Rapid Rewards hotels and car rentals

1x points on everything else

Benefits:

7,500 points each year on your account anniversary

$75 annual travel credit for Southwest Airlines purchases

4 Upgraded Boardings: Each account year, get reimbursed when you purchase up to 4 Upgraded Boardings to positions A1-A15

Earn 1,500 tier-qualifying points for A-list status with Southwest for every $10,000 spent on your card (no limit to the amount of TQPs you can earn)

25% back on in-flight purchases

Annual Companion Pass boost: 10,000 qualifying points each year

Should you get a Southwest card for this offer?

Just like any co-branded airline travel credit card , you should only get a Southwest card if you prefer flying Southwest Airlines and you travel often enough to make the benefits and rewards worth the annual fee cost.

Luckily, these cards come with great added benefits for Southwest flyers, which make it easy to earn back the cost. Between bonus points each anniversary year, early check-in privileges, in-flight discounts, you’ll get more value from your card the more you fly Southwest.

If your goal is to maintain Companion Pass benefits even after the welcome offer expires, your Southwest credit card in your wallet will definitely be an advantage. Not only do you earn qualifying points on every purchase you make with your card, but you’ll also get an annual bonus. The 10,000 bonus qualifying points effectively brings down your required Companion Pass qualifying points to 125,000 instead of 135,000.

However, while a limited offer with a lot of potential value is enticing, you should only apply for a new credit card when it makes sense for you. If you already have credit card debt to pay off or you prefer earning travel rewards under another program , this may not be for you. You’ll also need to meet the spending required to earn the offer — $4,000 within the first three months. Make sure that’s within your budget before you apply; otherwise, the interest charges you could take on from carrying that balance will add up quickly.

We’re not yet sure how long Chase and Southwest will continue this deal on their co-branded cards, but it is a limited-time offer. So if you are sure you want to access Companion Pass through a new card welcome offer, consider applying sooner rather than later.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.