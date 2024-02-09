How to create a strong credit card password and protect your personal info

Every 22 seconds, another American experiences identity theft. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received a staggering 1.4 million identity theft reports in 2023, painting a troubling picture of the current state of financial security. Of these reports, victims of credit card fraud alone exceed 380,000, a number that is not just alarming but a wake-up call for every credit card holder.

In this landscape of digital vulnerability, understanding how to create a strong credit card password and protect your personal information can't be overlooked. Let's look into actionable strategies and best practices to fortify your financial defenses and help keep your personal information from prying eyes.

How does credit card fraud happen?

Even if you have the best credit card with the best issuer out there, there are still multiple ways credit card fraud can occur:

Skimming devices: Skimmers are devices attached to ATMs and point-of-sale terminals, designed to capture and store credit card information when a card is swiped. These devices are often hard to detect and can collect data from numerous cards before being discovered.

Online data breaches: Hackers target company databases to exploit security weaknesses and extract customers’ credit card details. These breaches can result in information theft of thousands, if not millions, of customers, leading to widespread credit card fraud.

Phishing scams: Fraudsters cleverly disguise emails, phone calls, and even texts or create fake websites to trick individuals into voluntarily providing their credit card details. These scams often appear legitimate, making them a dangerous tool for capturing sensitive financial information.

A fake email can easily be disguised as a corporate or familiar email. For example, scammers often use something like [name]@familiar.company.com when the actual email is [name]@familiarcompany.com. See the difference? Subtleties like the extra period between “familiar” and “company” can be easily overlooked in the wave of emails you receive on any given day.

Public Wi-Fi vulnerabilities: Conducting financial transactions (like online purchases) over unsecured public Wi-Fi networks exposes credit card information to potential interception. Hackers can easily access unencrypted data (data not scrambled in their code, so they can easily be read by hackers) transmitted over these networks.

You can easily tell if a website is secure based on the web address. A secured site will have “https” instead of just “http” at the beginning of the url.

Lost or stolen cards: The physical theft of credit cards can lead to immediate unauthorized use. Whether they grab your new credit card from the mail, take your card from your wallet, or even copy your card at a drive-thru, thieves can easily make unwanted transactions before your credit card is reported missing and deactivated.

Additionally, there's a growing concern over thieves stealing your credit card information directly from your wallet without physically taking the card. This is possible if you have a contactless credit card, which uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable payments by tapping the card near a payment terminal. Thieves use RFID skimmers to covertly scan and capture your credit card's RFID signal, obtaining your card details without ever touching the card itself. This method underscores the importance of protecting your credit cards with RFID-blocking materials or wallets to prevent unauthorized access to your information.

Use strong passwords to safeguard your credit card information

A robust password acts as a barrier to prevent unauthorized access to your online financial accounts, standing as the initial challenge for any hacker. The strength of a password is influenced by its complexity; incorporating a random mix of letters, numbers, and symbols in various cases extends the time and effort needed for it to be deciphered.

Plus, the effectiveness of passwords is maximized when combined with other security measures like two-factor authentication and security questions, forming a better shield against unauthorized access and enhancing overall digital security.

Features of a strong credit card password

In today's world, where we're practically living online, nailing that perfect password for your credit card accounts is more than a smart move — it's a must. Think of your password as the lock on the front door of your digital house. You wouldn't settle for a flimsy lock in real life – the same goes for your online world.

So, let's break down some golden rules for creating a password that's not just strong, but practically Fort Knox-level secure.

Length and complexity: Think of your password like a secret handshake. It's got to be long enough to be memorable, but complex enough to be unique. Aim for at least 12 characters. You want a password that’s unpredictable.

Using a mix of characters (letters, numbers, symbols): Here’s where you get to be a bit of an artist with your password. Throw in a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, sprinkle in some numbers, and don't forget a few special characters (like !, @, or #) for good measure. Keep in mind some websites limit the number and types of special characters you can use.

Avoid common words and personal information: Steer clear of the obvious — avoid using names, birthdays, or favorite sports teams. Hackers love the easy pickings, so think outside the box.

Uniqueness for each account: Ever heard the saying “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket?” That’s great advice for passwords. Using the same password across multiple accounts invites disaster; a breach in one can trigger a domino effect of unauthorized access across several platforms. Regularly updating passwords is more than a good habit; it's a crucial security practice that narrows the window for misusing a stolen password.

How to create a strong credit card password

Creating a strong credit card password is all about keeping your private info under lock and key and stopping intruders from sneaking into your online accounts — be it your emails, files, or anything else that’s yours and yours alone.

Here are a few ideas to help make your password tougher to crack:

Movie quotes

A catchy song lyric

Lines from your favorite book or some random, yet meaningful, words strung together

Get creative with abbreviations; take a familiar phrase and make it your own secret code

Consider using a password manager

Using password managers

If you’re not too enthused about keeping up with multiple passwords and don't want to write any of them down on a piece of paper that can easily be tossed, a password manager is worth some thought.

A password manager is a cloud software tool that serves as a safe haven for all your passwords. It creates, stores, and manages all your passwords for every account — from credit card logins to your favorite online shopping site to your email.

But it's not just about storage. These password managers are smart — they develop complex passwords for you — think Gv$4!9KmzD instead of Fluffy123. The most appealing part is you only need to remember one master password to unlock them all.

LastPass or Dashlane are two popular password manager options. They offer top-notch security features such as two-factor authentication and encryption (a way of scrambling a password's code so it can't be easily read by outside software).

Password managers often come with extra perks, including secure password sharing (for example, when sending a password for a joint account to a family member), and emergency access (a secondary contact can unlock your password manager if you lose your main password, phone, or any other additional registered devices).

Proactive password protection

Strong passwords are just the beginning when it comes to keeping your personal and financial information safe — you have to be proactive.

Two-factor authentication (2FA): Look for credit card issuers who offer 2FA for their apps and websites. This adds an extra step when you log in (like a code sent to your phone). Capital One offers this feature through their app and applies to all their products, including their credit cards like the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card.

Zero liability protection: Choose credit card issuers that offer zero liability protection. It ensures you won't be liable for the charges if someone gets their hands on your card details and goes on a spending spree. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, for instance, offers this protection for its cardholders and on all other Chase credit cards.

Account notifications: Sign up for transaction alerts from your credit card issuer. It’s like having a little financial guardian angel who’ll ping you if something fishy pops up, like a purchase you didn’t make. Amex is a notable issuer that offers this benefit. For example, American Express® Gold Card users are able to get notifications for each transaction or whenever there's suspicious activity on their account.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.