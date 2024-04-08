Target Circle 360 vs. Walmart+ and Amazon Prime: Which membership program is right for you?

If you’re a Target shopper, it’s probably welcome news that the beloved retailer is finally launching a subscription and delivery program to compete with Walmart+ and Amazon Prime.

These paid membership programs operate like a cross between a loyalty program and a subscription service, offering same-day delivery, exclusive deals, and other perks in exchange for an annual membership fee.

Let’s take a closer look at how Target Circle 360 stacks up to similar offerings from Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN).

What is Target Circle 360, and how does it work?

Target Circle 360 builds on the Target Circle free membership program, offering all the benefits of Target Circle bonuses and personalized deals alongside same-day delivery from Target (TGT) stores and free two-day shipping on eligible items.

“The new Target Circle experience was designed to flex and grow with our guests to deliver more value and ease — no matter how they choose to shop with us — so every visit feels personal, rewarding, and made just for you,” said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, in a Target press release about the new paid membership program.

Target Circle 360 members will get an additional 30 days to return eligible purchases, reroute deliveries when no one’s home, and access to the Shipt marketplace for same-day delivery options from other retail partners, including Sephora, Costco, Lowe’s, Ulta Beauty, Petco, and dozens more.

As Target launches the 360 program, there’s a limited-time price of $49 for an annual membership.

However, on May 18, that price bumps up to $99 per year for members without a Target debit card or credit card. For Target Mastercard, debit card, or credit cardholders, the annual fee for Target Circle 360 will remain at $49.

How is Target Circle 360 different from Target Circle and the Target Credit Card?

If you’re worried that your ability to earn Target Circle rewards is being replaced with a paid membership program, rest assured the popular free loyalty program isn’t going anywhere. Think of Target Circle 360 as the top tier of Target’s personalized shopping experience.

Target Circle is the first tier, offering members free access to automatic deals at checkout and exclusive deals in-store or online on eligible purchases.

Target Redcard, the store credit card, is getting a rebranding, too. The card, now named Target Circle Card, works in conjunction with the Target Circle program, offering an additional 5% off when using the card, free two-day shipping on Target.com, an additional 30 days on returns, and a discounted rate for Target Circle 360 membership.

Target Circle 360 compared to other paid membership programs

Not sure if Target Circle 360 is worth it? This side-by-side comparison reflects Target Circle 360’s affordability and comparable delivery fees but highlights missing perks like access to streaming platforms.

Target Circle 360 vs. Walmart+

There’s not much contest on cost because you're in the same ballpark on the bottom line for both Walmart+ and Target Circle 360. However, if you’re on a government assistance program, Walmart+ Assist offers membership benefits at half the cost and comes with a free 30-day trial.

You’ll also get a little more bang for your buck with Walmart+ perks like free Paramount+ Essentials (a $59.99 value), discounts on auto care, and travel and fuel savings at over 14,000 locations nationwide, including not only Walmart Auto Care centers but also some Exxon and Mobil gas stations.

While Walmart+ doesn’t offer an additional 30 days on returns to members, you can schedule a return pickup on eligible items from the comfort of your couch at no additional cost.

Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard®

Target Circle 360 vs. Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has a significantly heavier price tag than Target Circle 360, but membership with the online giant does have its benefits. And like Walmart+, Amazon Prime offers both a free 30-day trial and discounted rates for students and those on government assistance.

The list of Amazon Prime perks is impressive and includes not just free same-day and two-day deliveries but free returns as well as access to Amazon Prime’s streaming service for videos, books, games, and music (although you now have to upgrade to a paid subscription for ad-free content) as well as free, unlimited photo storage and up to 5GB of free video storage.

With Amazon Prime membership, you can also toss into your cart savings on groceries and grocery delivery at Whole Foods or through Amazon Fresh. Prime also extends a year of Grubhub+ free as well as Amazon Rx Pass, which provides prescription savings coupled with free delivery options. And, of course, membership also includes exclusive early access to deals on Prime Day, the much-anticipated day when Prime members can take advantage of deep discounts across the website.

Is Target’s new loyalty program a better value than similar paid rewards programs?

If Target is your favorite one-stop shop or your neighborhood big box retailer of choice, you’ve probably come full circle on the idea of paying for a Target Circle 360 membership. It’s an especially good value if you can grab it for the first year at the promotional price or if you already have a Target credit card.

That being said, both Walmart+ and Amazon Prime offer more benefits, access to same-day delivery from grocery stores, similar delivery options, and more inventory, so if value is a primary concern, Target’s new paid membership program might miss the bullseye for some shoppers.

Frequently asked questions

1. Do you need a Target Circle card to get a Target Circle 360 membership?

Target Circle is a free program that offers discounts, and membership is complimentary. Once you are a Target Circle member, you can upgrade to a paid Target Circle 360 membership by paying the annual subscription fee.

A Target Circle card (formerly RedCard) is a credit card that provides discounts on Target purchases. It can be used independently of a Target Circle or Target Circle 360 membership.

A Target credit card is not required to become a Target Circle or a Target Circle 360 member, although it does qualify you for a discounted membership rate of $49 a year.

2. Can you still get Target Circle rewards without a Target Circle 360 membership?

Yes. The free Target Circle loyalty program remains in place and provides 1% rewards on eligible purchases, while Target Circle cardholders get a 5% reward rate. Neither Target Circle nor Target Circle cardholders are required to become Target Circle 360 members to receive rewards on future purchases.

3. Does Target Circle 360 cost less for Target Circle members?

Target Circle members do not automatically receive a discounted rate on Target Circle 360 membership unless they sign up during the promotional period by May 18. After May 18, only Target Circle cardholders are eligible for the discounted rate of $49. The regular annual membership price is $99.