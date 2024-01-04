Types of mortgage loans in 2024

In a housing market where mortgage rates are more impossible to predict than ever, knowing the types of mortgages available to you before making an application may be your key to punching a ticket to homeownership.

A little knowledge about mortgage types could help you take advantage of unique loan benefits you are entitled to. That might lower your interest rate and give you some breathing room on your monthly payment, or be your best shot at getting a new address.

Types of mortgage loans

Conventional loans

The most common of all mortgages. A conventional loan is not backed by any government agency, but the loans are built to the specs of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. While they sound like federal agencies, Fannie and Freddie are private companies authorized by the government to put money into the mortgage system.

However, while these mainstream mortgages are the path to homeownership for so many borrowers, they require a good credit score , nothing lower than 620, and enough cash on hand for at least a 3% down payment and additional savings to pay closing costs.

Jumbo mortgage

Higher-priced homes require a jumbo mortgage . In 2024, the minimum home value for a jumbo loan is $766,550 in most of the nation. In Alaska, Guam, Hawaii, and the US Virgin Islands, the minimum is $1,149,825.

Jumbo loans typically are best-suited for highly qualified mortgage applicants. Many lenders will look for at least a 10% down payment, and some prefer 20% or more. A credit score approaching 700 or even higher will likely be a requirement as well.

FHA loan

Loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration are particularly suited for low- to moderate-income borrowers. FHA loans offer lower down payments and lower qualifying credit scores. That leeway can be the only way some Americans can put their name on a house. And while delinquency rates have historically been low, FHA loans have recently had a late-payment rate three times higher than conventional mortgages.

If you're living on the financial edge, it might be a good idea to boost your cash reserves and credit score before buying a home.

VA loan

Backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA loans are a valuable benefit for service members, veterans, and eligible spouses. Usually requiring no down payment, VA loans eliminate a massive barrier for millions of eager home buyers.

But with the smallest supply of homes on the market in years, you may be competing with cash-flush conventional-loan buyers wooing home sellers with bigger earnest deposits and a willingness to forgo seller-paid closing costs.

USDA loans

Offered by the US Department of Agriculture, USDA loans are particularly suited for low-income borrowers in rural and agricultural areas.

Yes, this is another zero-down-payment option, but to qualify, your household can't earn more than the family-income limit where you're buying — and the property needs to be in an eligible area.

Adjustable rate mortgage

Most borrowers think first about fixed-rate mortgages, where your interest rate is set from the beginning and never changes. With higher interest rates and more expensive homes, it’s worth at least thinking about an adjustable rate mortgage .

With an ARM, your annual percentage rate is fixed for a number of years — say the first five, seven or even 10 years – and then the interest you pay will adjust every six months or annually. ARMs can come in many different forms.

Mortgage terms

The payoff period for a mortgage is known as the term. A 30-year mortgage term has traditionally been the most popular; however, 15-year terms save a pile of interest, but the monthly payments are higher. Mortgage terms can also be 10, 20, and 25 years.

Even a 40-year mortgage has been introduced by the FHA to offer an option to homeowners struggling to meet payments.

Other mortgage options

Assumable mortgages

Assumable mortgages have gone in and out of favor over the years, but become increasingly popular in high interest rate environments. In effect, the homeowner who carries the existing mortgage (likely with a low interest rate) agrees to allow a buyer to assume their remaining mortgage balance and make payments going forward.

The possible hitch in the transaction: The existing mortgage lender has to approve the buyer taking over the loan balance.

The buyer typically offers a down payment to the seller to cover their home equity and perhaps a profit. Sometimes, that requires the buyer to apply for a separate loan.

Tip: Not all mortgages are assumable. While government-backed loans, such as FHA, VA, and USDA loans, may be, most conventional loans don't qualify.

Interest only mortgage

Interest only mortgages delay paying down the principal for several years, temporarily lowering your payment. After the introductory period, your payment is higher and split between principal and interest, just like typical mortgages.

Tip: Interest only mortgages can be risky, especially if the value of your home declines. You may have trouble refinancing the loan, selling the home or affording your higher monthly payment.