United Explorer Card review: Free checked bag, priority boarding, and miles on every purchase

While some airline credit cards only offer high rewards rates on flights or in-flight purchases, the United℠ Explorer Card isn’t one of them. This card offers increased earnings on United flights, but unlike some competitor cards, you can also rack up miles on everyday dining and hotel purchases. Plus, it offers some other impressive perks that are worth a look.

If you’re a frequent or occasional United flyer seeking a flexible rewards program , look no further than the United Explorer Card. Here’s what to know about this card, its features and perks, and who it’s best for.

Annual fee: $0 for the first year, $95 after that

Welcome offer: Earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months

Rewards:

2x miles on United purchases, including tickets, seat upgrades, and in-flight purchases

2x miles on dining, including eligible delivery services

2x miles on hotel bookings when purchased directly from the provider

1x miles on all other qualifying purchases

More details: First checked bag is free for you and one companion when you use your card to book a United flight; 25% back as a statement credit on in-flight purchases; up to $100 statement credit for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS

APR

The United Explorer Card has a variable APR ranging from 21.99% to 28.99%.

Annual fee

This card offers the benefit of a $0 annual fee for your first year; you’ll pay a $95 annual fee after that. If you earn the card’s welcome offer or spend in its top earning categories, recouping the card’s annual cost should be fairly easy.

Welcome offer

New cardholders can earn 50,000 MileagePlus miles after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months. If you were to trade in those miles for 1 cent a piece, that’s $500 toward a United flight.

Intro offer

This card’s regular variable APR applies immediately for new purchases and balance transfers; there is no 0% introductory APR.

Rewards rate

2x miles on United purchases

2x on dining purchases

2x on hotel stays booked directly with the provider

1x miles on all other qualifying purchases

How to earn rewards

Unsurprisingly, you’ll earn increased rewards for making United purchases with your card. Purchases that qualify for the 2x rate include United tickets, in-flight food and beverages, Economy Plus upgrades, and other incidentals.

But this card also offers 2x MileagePlus miles in other categories, including dining and hotel reservations booked directly with hotels. This makes it a good option for general travel spending , not United purchases exclusively. All other qualifying purchases you make with your card net you 1x miles.

How to redeem rewards

The miles you earn are automatically transferred to your United account at the end of each billing cycle. You can redeem your MileagePlus miles by logging into your account at United.com/mileageplus or calling 1-800-421-4655. Miles can be used for United flights, but you can also redeem them at Star Alliance network airlines such as Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, and Avianca.

Redeeming your miles for airline tickets will likely give you the most value, but you can also use them for car rentals , hotel stays, and merchandise through MileagePlusAwards.com .

Additional benefits

Free checked baggage

If you use your card to purchase a United flight, you and a companion on the same reservation get a free checked bag. This benefit is valued at up to $140 for a roundtrip flight.

Statement credits

You can get a statement credit of up to $100 every four years to cover the cost of a Global Entry, TSA PreCheck , or NEXUS membership.

In addition, you’ll get 25% back as a statement credit for qualifying United purchases, including food, beverages, and Wi-Fi on United flights and premium drinks at United Club lounges.

Priority boarding

If snagging an overhead bin is important to you, you get priority boarding as a United Explorer card member. You can settle in before general boarding begins, making it less likely you’ll need to check your carry-on because the overhead bins are full. Any travel companions on the same reservation can board with you as well.

Annual United Club passes

With this card, you’ll get two free United Club one-time passes each year. Use your passes to relax and enjoy complimentary food and beverages in United Club lounges while you wait for your plane.

Earn Premier qualifying points (PQPs)

To get MileagePlus elite status and all the perks that come with it, including increased rewards, free upgrades, group 1 boarding, and more, you’ll need to earn Premier qualifying flights (PQF) and PQPs.

Your United Explorer card could help you earn your PQPs. You’ll get 25 PQP each time you spend $500 on your card (up to 1,000 PQP in a calendar year.)

Travel and purchase protections

Card members benefit from primary auto rental collision coverage , baggage delay, and loss reimbursement, trip delay and interruption insurance, and more.

You’ll also get purchase protection and extended warranty coverage when you use your card for certain purchases.

Who is the United Explorer Card best for?

Unlike some airline credit cards, this card offers an increased earning rate on United-specific purchases and in more general categories — making it a good option for frequent or occasional United flyers.

This card offers several perks, including the opportunity to earn MileagePlus miles and higher-end benefits like priority boarding and free one-time lounge passes annually. Its rewards, amenities, and relatively low annual fee make it a solid choice.

United Explorer Card pros

Generous welcome bonus

Priority boarding on United flights

Free checked bag

Two complimentary, one-time United Club lounge passes each cardmember year

No foreign transaction fee

United Explorer Card cons

No introductory APR

Fewer redemption options than general travel cards

Has annual fee after the first year

Where can you use the United Explorer Card?

The United Explorer Card is a Visa card issued by Chase, which means it can be used almost anywhere you travel. Visa cards are accepted in over 200 countries and territories globally.

How to make a United Explorer Card payment

You can make your United Explorer monthly payments through the following channels:

Online via your Chase account

Phone: 1-800-888-8756

Mail:

Cardmember Services

P.O. Box 6294

Carol Stream, IL 60197-6294

United Explorer Card customer service info

If you need help or have questions about your card, you can reach a real person from the Chase customer service team by calling 1-800-432-3117. You can also log into your United Explorer Card dashboard or check out the Chase FAQ page .

Alternative cards to consider

While the United Explorer card is a good option for many, some might prefer a more general travel card or a United card with different perks. If that’s the case, here are some alternatives worth considering.



Why we like it: The Chase Sapphire Preferred is an excellent option for those seeking a general travel rewards card. This card also has a $95 annual fee, though it isn’t waived in the first year. However, you can get a generous welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 points once you spend $4,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months.

You’ll also get 5x points on Chase Travel purchases; 3x points on dining, online grocery store, and select streaming services purchases; 2x points on other travel purchases; and 1x points on everything else. Points you earn with the Chase Sapphire Preferred are worth 25% more when redeemed through Chase Travel.

Why we like it: The United Gateway Card has a $0 annual fee, and it could be a good choice if you’re interested in a promotional APR. With this card, you’ll get a 0% APR on purchases for the first 12 months.

This card offers fewer perks overall than the Explorer Card, but it’s still worth considering if United is your preferred airline. New cardholders can earn 20,000 miles after spending $1,000 in the first three months. You’ll also get 2x miles on United purchases, at gas stations, on local transit and commuting, and 1x miles on everything else.

Why we like it: If you’re a frequent United flyer and willing to pay a $250 annual fee for premium perks, the United Quest Card may be the right option. As a new cardholder, you can earn 60,000 bonus miles and 500 PQPs after spending $4,000 in the first three months.

You’ll also get many of the perks the United Explorer offers, plus extras like your first two checked bags free and a $125 annual statement credit for United purchases. Cardmembers get 3x miles on United purchases; 2x miles on travel, dining, and select streaming services purchases; and 1x miles on all other purchases.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.