Watch out for fake texts, delivery scams during Amazon Prime Day

So if you pick up your phone this week — or next — and see a text claiming that there's a problem with your Amazon account or with delivering your order, please do not click on that link. Do. Not. Do. It.

Amazon Prime Day is again upon us. Two days of "epic deals" are July 11 and July 12. The deals, according to Amazon, are exclusively for its Prime members, including personalized deals and top brands. We've been talking about this made-up shopping holiday ever since July 15, 2015, when Amazon created a shopping frenzy in the summer slump "as a way to celebrate Prime members on Amazon's 20th birthday."

Shopping holidays are prime for scammers, too.

Here's what you want to avoid.

Fake texts and delivery scams

I've been getting a few texts lately where someone is texting me about a problem with some type of order. "You have a package that needs to be delivered," one says. Somehow they don't have the right address? Or cannot deliver it? Sometimes, it says it's from the U.S. Postal Service or UPS. I've ignored these texts.

I received one text lately from scammers who said there's a problem with my Amazon account. Again, I know there's no such problem. I ignored that text too.

If you click on the link, you risk getting tripped up in a situation where you enable crooks to steal your personal information, like your account password or your credit card number. Or you might get connected with someone else who pretends that you need to help them fix a problem with your bank account.

Don't press 1 to speak with customer support, either.

Amazon Prime Day is a time when many retailers offer bargains for online shoppers. Scammers might impersonate Amazon; Walmart, which has Walmart Plus Week starting July 10 for Walmart Plus Members; Target, Best Buy and others. And yes, scammers will impersonate delivery services too.

You also don't want to install software on your device, if told to do so in a suspicious text or email.

Amazon notes online: "If you received suspicious communication pretending to be from Amazon and you don’t have an account with us, report it to us at stop-spoofing@amazon.com."

Fantastic ads on social media

Lookalike websites are designed to trick you into thinking you're shopping online with a trusted retailer.

First, look very closely at the URL, according to an alert from the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan.

When it comes to scammers, the domain name can be slightly different. Instead of using the exact name of the retailer, the BBB alert stated, the URL might have one letter off, maybe a 'v' instead of a 'u' in the name or the fake URL might add something like "online" to the well-known brand name. Take time to make sure that you're seeing correct spelling for the business name. Review details on the website to make sure that the site lists legitimate contact information and customer service numbers. Trust your gut when evaluating deals.

Pictures aren't to be trusted

Remember, anyone can steal a photo of a high-end baby stroller and post it online at a great price. Make sure you're dealing with a legitimate seller. If something is sold out everywhere, why do you think you just found it at half off?

In some scams, you might never receive a package. Or, according to the BBB alert, you could end up ordering a gaming console at a great price and then get a useless phone cover or other small item in a box, not that high-ticket gaming device.

Last year, the Federal Trade Commission received nearly 360,000 complaints related to online shopping fraud — and 43% of those complaints involved losing money. The total loss reported was nearly $359 million and the median loss was $179. Online shopping fraud ranks No. 2 for complaints, behind imposter scams.

Stolen merchandise

Sometimes, the deals are real steals. As in someone stole the goods and seeks cash by selling the items online to unsuspecting consumers. Or the crooks sell counterfeit goods at attractive prices. Top brands that scammers focus on, according to an alert from the Better Business Bureau, include Nike shoes, NFL clothing, Apple gadgets, Louis Vuitton handbags, Tiffany jewelry and LEGO toys.

