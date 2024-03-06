New credit card offers unlimited earning for frequent travelers: The Autograph Journey℠ Card

Wells Fargo has announced its newest travel credit card , the Autograph Journey Card, which will be available beginning March 9, 2024. With the ability to earn unlimited points in multiple travel categories, a low annual fee, and a generous welcome offer, the Autograph Journey credit card could be a great companion on your next trip.

Wells Fargo Autograph Journey Card

Annual fee: $95

Welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months

Rewards:

5x points on hotels (unlimited)

4x points on airlines (unlimited)

3x points on other travel and dining (unlimited)

1x points on all other purchases (unlimited)

Additional benefits:

$50 annual statement credit for airfare purchases

No foreign transaction fees

Travel protection benefits, including trip cancellation (reimbursement up to $15,000 for flights, lodging, and activities)

Autograph Card Exclusives, a live entertainment benefit offering concert access to small venues featuring popular artists

Read more

How to redeem your Wells Fargo Autograph Journey Card points

Wells Fargo also announced the launch of its new online rewards redemption program, which will go live on April 4, 2024.

Cardholders can convert their Wells Fargo Rewards points into miles, points, or credits to use with participating partner loyalty programs, including AerClub, Air France‑KLM Flying Blue, Avianca LifeMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Choice Privileges®, and Iberia Plus. Wells Fargo confirmed additional partners will be added throughout the year. Learn more about the new Autograph Journey Card

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.