Insurance coverage is a must-have for drivers in most states, but what happens if you don’t have car insurance? Here’s a look at the consequences and pitfalls.

Driving without car insurance is not only illegal in most states, it also puts you at great financial risk — yet one in eight drivers on the road is uninsured, according to the Insurance Research Council.

So, what happens if you don’t buy car insurance? (Answer: potentially very bad, very expensive things.) Here’s a look at the consequences of driving without car insurance and some alternatives to buying minimum coverage in your state.

Can you drive a car without insurance?

First things first: Yes, you can drive a car without buying auto insurance. But as you might expect, there are important caveats.

Car insurance is mandated in nearly every state. New Hampshire is the only one that does not require drivers to buy auto insurance if they can meet certain financial responsibility requirements by showing that they have sufficient funds to cover any liability in an at-fault accident.

In Virginia, drivers can pay an annual uninsured motorist fee to opt out of the required coverage.

Several states allow drivers to post a personal bond with the state, demonstrating that they have adequate funds to cover losses. These bonds, which can require a deposit of $50,000 or more, act in lieu of insurance coverage.

Other states may allow drivers and/or businesses to “self-insure” if they have a certain number of registered vehicles — usually between 10 and 25.

If you don’t own a vehicle and just occasionally borrow a car from someone else, you may be able to drive without buying your own insurance policy. The vehicle owner’s policy would likely cover you as long as you’re given permissive use of the car.

Otherwise, if you’re caught behind the wheel as an uninsured driver, you’d be subject to a slew of penalties including suspension of your driver’s license, registration and/or license plates; fines and reinstatement fees; and even jail time in some states. You would also be personally liable for any property damage or injuries that occur if you’re at fault in an accident.

What happens if you don’t have car insurance?

There are many ways you could get caught driving without car insurance. This is something that’s often verified when you:

Renew your driver’s license

Renew your vehicle’s registration with your state’s DMV

Get pulled over for a traffic violation

Are involved in an accident

Buy or lease a vehicle

Depending on where you live, your state may use an online verification system to ensure that vehicles have valid coverage. If your coverage is canceled or lapses, you may need to provide proof of insurance.

Not just coverage, but enough coverage

In most states, you’re required to carry at least your state’s minimum liability coverage . Your liability insurance would help cover the other party’s property damage or medical expenses if you’re at fault in an accident.

Each state has its own mandatory minimum coverage requirements, which typically include property damage and bodily injury. Some states operate on a no-fault basis and require drivers to carry no-fault insurance , also known as personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, for their own injuries and medical bills. You can check with your state’s department of transportation or your insurance company to see what the insurance requirements are where you live.

Alternatives to driving without insurance

Whether you can’t afford car insurance coverage or just don’t drive enough to warrant buying a policy, here are alternatives to consider that will still keep you protected on the road.

Look into sponsored insurance programs for low-income drivers. If you’re unable to afford a standard car insurance policy, check into your state’s low-income programs to see if you can buy sponsored coverage. These policies may be subsidized or available through specific carriers and can put adequate coverage within reach.

See if your state offers exceptions. Some states, like Virginia and New Hampshire, either don’t require minimum coverage or allow drivers to pay a fee in lieu of buying coverage. Consider whether this, or a self-insure option, is the right choice for you.

Utilize public transportation, rideshares and carpooling when possible. You don’t need to have your own car and insurance to get around town. Between buses, subways, trains, carpool/slug lines, and rideshare platforms, there are many options for transportation that don’t require you to buy insurance.

Borrow a car when you need to drive. When you borrow a vehicle on occasion, you are also borrowing that owner’s insurance coverage. As long as you have a valid license and the owner gives you permission to use the vehicle, their policy will cover you if you’re involved in an accident.

Buy non-owner car insurance. If you’re only an occasional driver and don’t own your own vehicle, a non-owner policy may be sufficient. These policies take into account your infrequent driving, providing liability coverage (and sometimes, medical payments or PIP coverage) if you’re involved in an accident.

Look into coverage discounts and low-cost programs. Most car insurance companies offer discounts and even low-cost coverage programs for drivers who qualify. Check into the different options available to you, whether based on other affiliations, multiple policies with the same provider, or by qualifying as a safe driver.

Sure, there are drivers on the road today who are “getting away” with driving without car insurance. But being an uninsured driver can have serious consequences.

If you are caught driving without valid coverage, state penalties even for a first-time offense can include:

Citation and fine

Having your vehicle towed to an impound lot

Driver’s license suspension

Having to file an SR-22 . Also known as a certificate of financial responsibility, it’s a document you have to file as a high-risk driver, proving you have the minimum car insurance required.

In some states, jail time

State laws vary, and the exact penalty depends on whether it’s a first offense, and whether you were also involved in an accident without insurance or cited for other violations.

Just letting your coverage lapse is also enough to hike your car insurance rates when you do buy replacement coverage. Unless you have a reason for pausing your auto insurance coverage — such as studying abroad or deploying — you may find that you no longer qualify for the best car insurance rates if there’s a gap.

This is especially true if you are caught driving without insurance while your coverage is lapsed. And if you are required to file an SR-22 form, you’ll not only see a substantial jump in premiums but you may find it difficult to buy coverage at all.