What is a student credit card and how do you pick one?

As a budding scholar and new adult, a student credit card is likely one of the first credit cards you’ll own. By design, a student credit card is made to be easy to get and easy to use.

But student credit cards can also come with restrictive training wheels, like low credit limits. Here’s how they work and what you need to know to help you choose the best student credit card for you.

What is a student credit card?

A student credit card is a credit card tailored for college students. It is specifically designed for those with minimal or no credit background. While these cards usually come with lower credit caps and fewer amenities than standard credit cards, they offer students a valuable opportunity to begin establishing their credit.

To be eligible for such a card, one typically needs to be a student at a college or university. Having a part-time job or another income stream might also be a requirement. For those without a credit track record, the assistance of a co-signer might be necessary. This co-signer, usually someone 21 or older with a robust credit standing, pledges to cover your debt should you fail to meet your payment obligations on time.

How do student credit cards work?

Once you get approved it's swipe, pay, repeat – just as any other credit card. However, they are usually offered to students lacking a substantial credit background.

As a result, these cards often come with reduced credit boundaries and not as many features compared to their regular counterparts. Still, they present a beneficial avenue for students eager to get a jumpstart to their credit-building journey.

Student credit cards vs. secured credit cards

Both a student credit card and a secured card are designed for those with limited or no credit history. These are credit builder cards, if they are put to proper use.

The difference between the two is that a secured credit card is "secured" by a cash security deposit. Think of it as good faith money you put down to guarantee you won’t over spend.

Plan student credit cards don’t require this, once you get approved you are not required to issue payment until you use your credit.

Should college students have credit cards?

The main benefit of having a student credit card is getting your foot in the "credit establishment" door. But there’s plenty of other perks to be happy about when you score a student credit card:

Building credit: By using a student credit card (responsibly) and ensuring punctual and complete payments each month, you can cultivate a strong credit history. This will pave the way for excellent loan conditions and interest rates in the future, particularly when aiming to finance big purchases like a home or vehicle.

Cultivating financial autonomy: Having a student credit card helps in fostering financial self-reliance and provides skills to manage finances. This involves devising a budget, overseeing spending, and consistently meeting payment deadlines.

Reward opportunities: A lot of student credit cards come equipped with rewards, ranging from cash rebates to travel perks. This can be an effective strategy to earn bonuses from purchases you already make.

Addressing unforeseen costs: Be it an unforeseen academic cost or a pop-up medical expense, a student credit card provides a financial buffer.

Is it better to get a student credit card or a regular credit card?

Ideally, you’ll want a card that offers ongoing rewards beyond college since you only spend a finite amount of time in school. The label on the card doesn’t matter so much as the benefits it will offer you both during and after enrollment ends.

For example, let’s say credit card A offers 5% cash back at your campus store, 3% cash back on groceries, and 1% on everything else. Credit card B offers 1.5% on every eligible purchase.

That 5% cash back may seem enticing but it’s likely that this spending category will be useless post-graduation. However, that 1.5% blanket cash back will likely catch up to cover that 5% earning after you graduate.

3 steps to choosing the best student credit card

There is no short list of options available to you as a potential cardholder, which can easily be both a good and a bad thing.

On one hand you do not want to be too hasty in your decision since any application you submit (successful or not) will be counted as a hard credit inquiry. You’ll want to make those count.

But taking too long may result in you missing out on special offers, intro bonuses, etc. So take your time, but also know when you’ve spotted a great product.

1. Compare your options

With an abundance of student credit cards available, give yourself time to explore and compare multiple choices to determine the one that fits your needs.

Annual fee: Some credit cards require an annual fee. If you're on a tight budget or just starting out, opting for a card without one should be your go-to.

Interest rate: Think of this as the extra amount you'd have to pay if you don't clear your card balance each month. Different cards come with varying rates. It's wise to choose one that offers a lower interest rate to save money in the long run.

Rewards and perks: Many cards provide bonuses like cash-back rewards or points for every purchase. Look for a card with relevant rewards that can offer added value.

2. Consider your credit

Your credit history plays a significant role in the type of card you can get.

New to credit: If you're a credit newbie, having never owned a credit card or taken a loan, you might be directed toward specific starter cards. While they may have fewer perks, they're excellent for initiating your credit journey.

Experienced with credit: If you've responsibly managed credit in the past, you could qualify for cards with more benefits, higher limits, and potentially better reward systems.

3. Pay attention to the details

Never rush into getting a card without understanding its terms. The rule of thumb is if you see a tiny asterisk (*) next to a number or word, don’t skip it. Click on it and find out what added detail is there because it can make a huge difference.

A credit card ad page could say "No annual fee for the first year*," but once you read the details you discover that after the end of your first year, the fee is $100. Still worth it? Maybe or maybe not. The point is that you know and can make an informed decision. With that being said:

Understand the terms: Before committing, take the time to go through all the card's details, from interest charges to other potential fees and restrictions.

Make informed decisions: Ensure you grasp all stipulations to avoid surprises later. It's always better to be fully informed than to regret a hasty decision.

Requirements to get a student credit card

The amusing thing about "student" credit cards is that there's no requirement of being a college student to get one.

They are tailored to college students, but would work just as well for anyone seeking a low lift credit card.

Here’s your main credit card application requirements:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a valid Social Security number

Have a source of income, such as a part-time job or scholarship

Have a good credit history, if you have any at all

If you’re applying as an international student, you’ll substitute your passport number or ITIN for a social security number.

Pitfalls to avoid when choosing student credit cards

Credit cards demand a certain level of respect and attention especially when you first start using them. Student credit cards can be a great tool to establish and build your credit, but they can also be a very quick way to damage it. Look out for:

Scam offers: Beware of deals that sound too good to be true. Scammers prey on students with fake credit card offers, so always verify the legitimacy of a card before applying.

Overusing your card: Just because you have a credit limit doesn't mean you should max it out. Continuously using all available credit can harm your credit score.

Underusing your card: Not using your card at all can be as harmful as overusing it. Lenders want to see activity, but it needs to be balanced. Make small purchases and pay them off in full to show you're responsible.

Ignoring the fine print: Always read the terms and conditions. Hidden fees or unexpected interest rate hikes can catch you off guard if you're not informed.

Overlooking your payment details: Check your statements and monthly payments. Many credit card newbies will either pay their bill without knowing if it's correct or they will simply forget to pay it at all.

For example, say you're a student who participates in a study abroad program. If you fail to understand your card terms you may find yourself (unknowingly) incurring enormous foreign transaction fees each time you swipe overseas.

3 tips for managing your new credit score

Being new to credit is a lot like being a new student, you can feel like you’re running in circles at times. Here’s a few strategic moves you can use to optimize your card use and build a solid credit foundation for your future:

Get added as an authorized user: If a family member has a good credit history, ask if they can add you as an authorized user on their card. This can help you start building credit even before you get your own card.

Do not max out your card: It's tempting to use up all the money a card allows, but it's wise to spend only a fraction. This not only keeps your credit score healthy but also ensures you can pay back the amount.

Automation is your friend: Setting up automatic payments can ensure you never miss a due date. It's a simple step, but it can save you from late fees and protect your credit score.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.