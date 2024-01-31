Which credit card is best for me? A how-to guide on finding the right card

Credit cards have become an essential financial tool for many individuals. Whether you're a student, a working professional, or a retiree, choosing the right credit card can greatly impact your personal finances.

And since each hard credit inquiry can take what feels like forever to get off your credit report (usually two years), every credit application counts.

By understanding your financial needs, exploring the different types of credit cards available, and evaluating key features, you'll be equipped with the knowledge to make an informed decision.

How to choose the best credit card for you

You could very literally go down the rabbit hole of all there is to know when comparing credit cards, but we're going to cover the essentials.

Step 1: Understand your spending habits

Take a look at what you buy every month and ask yourself:

Do you eat out a lot?

Do you travel often?

Are most of your expenses on groceries or shopping?

By knowing where your money goes, you can pick a card that gives you the best rewards for your spending.

Step 2: Match your spending habits with card rewards

If you eat out a lot: Consider a card that gives cash back or rewards for restaurant spending. You can earn points while having a great meal.

If you love traveling: A card with travel rewards, like airline miles or hotel points, will help you save on trips.

If you are a general spender: Keep your eyes out for a card that offers blanket cash back rewards on all purchasing categories.

Step 3: Know your credit score

Your credit score is a three-digit number that shows your creditworthiness. Card companies look at this score to decide if they should give you a card.

If you have a high score , you might get cards with lower costs and the chance to spend more (a higher credit limit).

If your score is low, don't worry — there are cards just for you. They might cost a bit more, but they can help you improve your score over time.

You can check your score for free through the three major credit bureaus:

Equifax

Experian

TransUnion

Step 4: Look for pre-approval options first

Think of a credit card pre-approval as a green light from the credit card company.

Note: It does not always guarantee approval, but it's a great sign.

Many times whomever you bank with will offer pre-approval to clients they feel would benefit from one of their cards. Some banks even offer a pre-approval tool that will let you know if you have a good chance of being approved before you run your credit.

Types of credit cards

There are multiple tiers of credit cards, and with each tier there are different sub-sections. Yes, there's a large amount of cards and information to sift through, but the good news is that you have multiple options.

Rewards credit cards

Rewards credit cards offer various rewards programs such as cash back, travel points, or airline miles. If you are someone who makes frequent purchases and pays off your balance on time, a rewards credit card can provide great value.

Benefits

Save money on travel expenses.

Earn rewards on everyday purchases.

Treat yourself to something special with cash-back rewards.

Say you're planning a dream vacation to a tropical paradise. With a travel rewards credit card, not only can you enjoy the excitement of booking your flights and accommodations, but you can also earn travel points or airline miles while doing so. These rewards can then be redeemed for future trips, allowing you to explore even more destinations without breaking the bank.

But keep in mind rewards credit cards aren't just for travel enthusiasts. They can also benefit those who prefer to shop locally.

In actuality, anyone who enjoys earning rewards for money they are already spending would benefit from having a rewards credit card.

Secured credit cards

If you have limited credit history or are looking to rebuild your credit, a secured credit card may be the right choice for a first-time card. Secured credit cards require a cash deposit that serves as collateral. By responsibly using a secured credit card, you can establish or rebuild your credit profile.

Benefits

Establish or rebuild credit profile.

Demonstrate creditworthiness to lenders.

Open doors to future financial opportunities.

If you have limited credit history, it can be challenging to qualify for traditional credit cards. A secured credit card can be your stepping stone toward building a strong credit foundation. By making timely payments and keeping your credit utilization low, you can demonstrate your creditworthiness to lenders and open doors to future financial opportunities.

Student credit cards

Another great option for students still in college are credit cards specifically designed to meet their unique needs. Student credit cards often come with lower credit limits and tailored rewards programs. These cards can assist students in building credit responsibly and managing their finances effectively.

Benefits

Gain valuable financial skills

Earn rewards on everyday purchases

Navigate the financial challenges of student life

Example: As a college student, you’re juggling classes, part-time work, and extracurricular activities. Managing your finances may seem overwhelming, but with a student credit card, you can gain valuable financial skills while earning rewards. Whether it's earning cash back on textbooks or receiving discounts on student essentials, these credit cards can help you navigate the financial challenges of student life.

Balance transfer credit cards

These credit cards aren’t in any one category because technically any credit card can be a balance transfer credit card.

Balance transfer credit cards are a type of credit card that allows you to transfer debt from other credit cards to it. This can be a good way to save money on interest if you have high-interest credit card debt.

Benefits

Save money on interest by transferring high-interest debt to a card with a 0% APR promotional period.

Get a chance to pay off your debt without incurring additional interest charges.

Improve your credit utilization by lowering your balance on other credit cards.

Imagine you have a credit card with a balance of $5,000 and an interest rate of 19.99%. If you transfer this balance to a balance transfer card with a 0% APR promotional period for 15 months, you could save over $600 in interest during that time. This would give you a chance to pay off your debt without incurring additional interest charges.

What factors should I consider when choosing a credit card?

The factors to consider when choosing a credit card are the ones that are most beneficial to you.

Some may find that great welcome offers are their bread and butter. Others hold the $0 annual fee or the 2% in cash-back rewards above all.

These are all important factors, but the gains that are worth prioritizing are the ones that will make the biggest difference for you. Here are some of the top factors to take into consideration:

Welcome bonus and intro offers

Minimized credit card fees

High rewards potential

Great recurring incentives

Welcome bonuses and introductory offers

Credit card companies (Chase, Discover, American Express, etc.) all know they are up against one another, vying for your business. One of the ways they motivate possible new users to choose their credit card offers is by offering a one-time incentive which typically includes:

Rewards bonus: This works by gifting a big chunk of cash-back (or points) for spending a set amount within a certain time frame. Example: “New cardholders can earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days.”

Intro APR: The introductory annual percentage rate (APR) will offer either a lower interest rate or no interest during a set amount of time. Example: “0% interest for 16 months upon account opening.”



Minimal fees

As you explore credit card options, pay attention to the fees and charges associated with each card. Nothing will eat away the promise of a great credit card experience more than unexpected costs.

The most well-known is the annual fee because it's usually the largest and it's reoccurring). Other fees can also include balance transfer fees, foreign transaction fees, and late fees.

Annual fees are charges that credit card issuers may enforce on cardholders for the privilege of using their credit card. These fees can vary greatly, ranging from less than $100 to $550+.

Some credit cards, however, may waive the annual fee for the first year as a promotional offer.

Balance transfer fees are charges that may apply when you transfer an existing credit card balance to a new credit card. These fees are usually calculated as a percentage (3-5%) of the transferred balance and can add to the overall cost of consolidating your debts onto one card.

Late payment fees are charges that credit card issuers impose when you fail to make the minimum payment by the due date. These fees can be $39+ and can also result in an increase in your interest rate (penalty APR), making it even more important to make timely payments.

High rewards potential

Rewards and benefits can significantly enhance your credit card experience. Plus, they can help you cover your annual fee (if you have one).

Look for cards that offer rewards programs tailored to your spending habits. You may find cards that provide bonus rewards for specific categories like dining or shopping, or cards that offer travel perks such as airport lounge access or exclusive hotel benefits.

Some credit cards offer cash-back rewards, where a percentage of your purchases is returned to you as a statement credit or a check. Other cards may provide points or miles that can be redeemed for travel, merchandise, or gift cards.

Great recurring incentives

In addition to rewards, some credit cards offer additional (non-monetary) benefits such as:

Purchase protection

Extended warranties

Travel insurance

Car rental insurance

Service and subscription allowances

These perks can provide added peace of mind and financial protection when making purchases or traveling.

Tips for finding the best credit card

At this point, you have a comprehensive understanding of your financial needs and the different types of credit cards available. Now, it's time to compare and make an informed decision.

Use online tools: Comparison tools allow you to compare credit cards side by side. These tools provide an overview of the card's features, rewards, fees, and other important details.

Read reviews: Don't underestimate the power of researching customer reviews as well. Hearing from other cardholders can offer valuable insights into a credit card's customer service, redemption options, and overall satisfaction.

