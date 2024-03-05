10 Car Features Buyers Always Overpay For
- 1/11
10 Car Features Buyers Always Overpay Forurbazon / Getty Images
- 2/11
Extended WarrantyVera_Petrunina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
- 3/11
High-End Audio Systemdusanpetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
- 4/11
Premium Infotainment SystemsAntonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
- 5/11
Built-In NavigationZephyr18 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
- 6/11
Flush or Electronic Door HandlesSjo / Getty Images
- 7/11
Premium Trim Packagesphaisarn2517 / iStock/Getty Images
- 8/11
Oversized Tiresdeepblue4you / iStock.com
- 9/11
Luxury UpholsteryAnton Minin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
- 10/11
In-Car Wi-Fipanuwat phimpha / Shutterstock.com
- 11/11
Dealer-Installed Ceramic Coatingmonkeybusinessimages / iStock/Getty Images