Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

"Non-dom" status is controversial in Britain as it is an option for very few taxpayers and is overwhelmingly used by the top 1% of earners, for whom it can facilitate tax avoidance. Being non-domiciled is a tax status that can be used by someone who lives in Britain but has a "primary connection" - broadly speaking, their permanent home - outside the country, British tax guidance showed. If someone is non-domiciled, they can then choose to pay a fee to be allowed to pay tax on a remittance basis - that is, only on income that they bring into the United Kingdom.