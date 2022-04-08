Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

Reuters
President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve moved a step closer to confirmation Thursday after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer entered procedural motions for two of them, setting up for a potential vote after lawmakers return from Easter Break on April 25. The filing of the motions on Michigan State University's Lisa Cook, nominated to fill a vacant seat on the Board, and Fed Governor Lael Brainard, nominated to be the Fed's vice chair, limits the time for floor debate and starts the clock toward a confirmation vote.