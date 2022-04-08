U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

  • <p>What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/business-people/how-oprah-winfrey-gives-back/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=2&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oprah Winfrey" class="link ">Oprah Winfrey</a> have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths?</p> <p><strong><em>Don't Sink The Ship: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/money/business/ceos-saved-sunk-major-corporations/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=3&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major Corporations" class="link ">28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major Corporations</a><br> </em></strong><em><strong>Billionaire Status: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/business-people/25-richest-people/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=4&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally" class="link "><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/business-people/ways-warren-buffett-lives-frugally/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally" class="link ">11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally</a></a></strong></em></p> <p>Test your knowledge of these three and some other equally as big names. <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/money/wealth/how-rich-are-they/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=5&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See if you can guess how rich they are" class="link ">See if you can guess how rich they are</a>.</p> <p><small>Image Credits: Hannibal Hanschke/AP/Shutterstock</small></p>
    Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths?

    Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major Corporations
    Billionaire Status: 11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally

    Test your knowledge of these three and some other equally as big names. See if you can guess how rich they are.

    Image Credits: Hannibal Hanschke/AP/Shutterstock

  • <p>Amazon began as a small startup run out of Jeff Bezos' Seattle garage in 1994 and has grown into an e-commerce giant worth over $1.5 trillion. Bezos remains the company's CEO and holds a 10.6% stake, Forbes reported.</p> <p>You may know that Bezos is the richest man in the world, but do you know how much he is actually worth? <a rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/business-people/jeff-bezos-money/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=6&utm_medium=rss" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See what Bezos is worth." class="link ">See what Bezos is worth.</a></p> <p><small>Image Credits: Amazon</small></p>
    Jeff Bezos

    Amazon began as a small startup run out of Jeff Bezos' Seattle garage in 1994 and has grown into an e-commerce giant worth over $1.5 trillion. Bezos remains the company's CEO and holds a 10.6% stake, Forbes reported.

    You may know that Bezos is the richest man in the world, but do you know how much he is actually worth? See what Bezos is worth.

    Image Credits: Amazon

  • <p>Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft -- then called Micro-Soft -- with his childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975. He left his daily job at the software company that made him rich in 2008 to focus on charitable pursuits through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Over the years, he has sold or given away much of his stake in Microsoft -- and with his recent divorce announcement, it seems likely his net worth will go down, but he'll still be very wealthy.</p> <p><a rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/business-people/bill-gates-net-worth/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=7&utm_medium=rss" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find out just how rich Gates is." class="link ">Find out just how rich Gates is.</a></p> <p><small>Image Credits: Elaine Thompson/AP/REX</small></p>
    Bill Gates

    Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft -- then called Micro-Soft -- with his childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975. He left his daily job at the software company that made him rich in 2008 to focus on charitable pursuits through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Over the years, he has sold or given away much of his stake in Microsoft -- and with his recent divorce announcement, it seems likely his net worth will go down, but he'll still be very wealthy.

    Find out just how rich Gates is.

    Image Credits: Elaine Thompson/AP/REX

  • <p>President Joe Biden began his political career as a member of his local county council and went onto become one of the youngest people ever elected to the U.S. Senate. He became the 47th vice president under President Barack Obama and was elected in November to become the 46th president of the United States. But despite his long political career, Biden has made most of his money outside of politics.</p> <p><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/politicians/joe-biden-net-worth/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=8&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See President Biden's net worth." class="link ">See President Biden's net worth.</a></p> <p><small>Image Credits: Matt Baron / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    Joe Biden

    President Joe Biden began his political career as a member of his local county council and went onto become one of the youngest people ever elected to the U.S. Senate. He became the 47th vice president under President Barack Obama and was elected in November to become the 46th president of the United States. But despite his long political career, Biden has made most of his money outside of politics.

    See President Biden's net worth.

    Image Credits: Matt Baron / Shutterstock.com

  • <p>Oprah Winfrey has turned her earnings and success from her long-running talk show into a veritable media empire. She has her own cable channel, a stake in Weight Watchers and a multi-year deal with Apple to create content for its streaming channel. In 2020, Forbes named her the ninth-richest self-made woman in America.</p> <p>But just how rich is she? <a rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/celebrities/oprah-net-worth/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=9&utm_medium=rss" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find out how much Winfrey is worth." class="link ">Find out how much Winfrey is worth.</a></p> <p><small>Image Credits: Themba Hadebe/AP/REX</small></p>
    Oprah Winfrey

    Oprah Winfrey has turned her earnings and success from her long-running talk show into a veritable media empire. She has her own cable channel, a stake in Weight Watchers and a multi-year deal with Apple to create content for its streaming channel. In 2020, Forbes named her the ninth-richest self-made woman in America.

    But just how rich is she? Find out how much Winfrey is worth.

    Image Credits: Themba Hadebe/AP/REX

  • <p>Former President Donald Trump is the first billionaire president in United States history, Forbes reported. The bulk of his fortune comes from his New York City real estate holdings, but he also brings in money through licensing deals, golf courses and a winery.</p> <p><a rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/politicians/donald-trump-net-worth/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=10&utm_medium=rss" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See how much Trump is worth." class="link ">See how much Trump is worth.</a></p> <p><small>Image Credits: Carolyn Kaster/AP</small></p>
    Donald Trump

    Former President Donald Trump is the first billionaire president in United States history, Forbes reported. The bulk of his fortune comes from his New York City real estate holdings, but he also brings in money through licensing deals, golf courses and a winery.

    See how much Trump is worth.

    Image Credits: Carolyn Kaster/AP

  • <p><span>The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid him well. </span></p> <p>SpaceX was valued at $74 billion after its latest funding <span>round in February 2021, according to Forbes.</span></p> <p><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/business-people/elon-musk-net-worth/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=11&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keep reading to find out how much he is worth." class="link ">Keep reading to find out how much he is worth.</a></p> <p><small>Image Credits: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com</small></p>
    Elon Musk

    The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid him well.

    SpaceX was valued at $74 billion after its latest funding round in February 2021, according to Forbes.

    Keep reading to find out how much he is worth.

    Image Credits: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

  • <p>As the CEO and co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has become the third-richest American and the seventh-richest person in the world, according to Forbes. Zuckerberg started his social media platform in 2004 for his fellow Harvard students, but it's since grown into a go-to communications tool for people around the world.</p> <p>Zuckerberg and his wife currently own about 15% of Facebook's shares. Can you guess how rich that stake in the company has made him? <a rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/business-people/mark-zuckerberg-net-worth/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=12&utm_medium=rss" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find out how rich Zuckerberg is." class="link ">Find out how rich Zuckerberg is.</a></p> <p><strong><em>More From GOBankingRates</em></strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/retirement/planning/ugly-truths-about-retirement/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=13&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:27 Ugly Truths About Retirement" class="link ">27 Ugly Truths About Retirement</a></em></strong></li> <li><em><strong><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/small-business-spotlight-2022/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=14&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured in GOBankingRates' 2022 Small Business Spotlight" class="link ">Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured in GOBankingRates' 2022 Small Business Spotlight</a></strong></em></li> <li><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/what-to-do-with-your-money-during-high-inflation/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=15&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:What To Do With Your Money During High Inflation" class="link "><strong><em>What To Do With Your Money During High Inflation</em></strong></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/credit-cards/advice/reasons-should-using-credit-cards/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=16&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:18 Reasons Why You Should Be Using Your Credit Cards More" class="link "><strong><em>18 Reasons Why You Should Be Using Your Credit Cards More</em></strong></a></li> </ul> <p><em><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/author/andrewl/?utm_campaign=1161106&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=17&utm_medium=rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Lisa" class="link ">Andrew Lisa</a> contributed to the reporting for this article.</em></p> <p><small>Image Credits: Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE</small></p>
    Mark Zuckerberg

    As the CEO and co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has become the third-richest American and the seventh-richest person in the world, according to Forbes. Zuckerberg started his social media platform in 2004 for his fellow Harvard students, but it's since grown into a go-to communications tool for people around the world.

    Zuckerberg and his wife currently own about 15% of Facebook's shares. Can you guess how rich that stake in the company has made him? Find out how rich Zuckerberg is.

    More From GOBankingRates

    Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Image Credits: Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

