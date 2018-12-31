U.S. Markets open in 3 hrs 43 mins
Four years after graduating from college (with an accounting degree, ironically enough), I hit financial rock bottom. I owed money to three different payday lenders. My car payment, utility bills and credit cards were all delinquent. At the time, I worked for my family’s multimillion-dollar business in the accounting department, yet I was bouncing my personal checks at home. Talk about feeling like a hypocrite.

How does a smart girl who made the National Honor Society make such stupid mistakes with money? Easy — it’s because I made emotional decisions with my personal finances, not logical ones. I let my heart hijack my wallet.

Why I’m Grateful My Father Refused to Lend Me Money

Sometimes it's important to rescue yourself.