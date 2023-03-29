U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.89
    +42.62 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,631.95
    +237.70 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,879.23
    +163.15 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.08
    +15.45 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.06
    +0.86 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.60
    -6.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5910
    +0.0270 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3480
    +1.4730 (+1.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,414.92
    +1,418.68 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.43
    +18.46 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.98
    +72.73 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Stocks open higher, crypto rallies as quarter-end nears: Stock market news today

6
Myles Udland
·Head of News
·2 min read

Stocks rose early Wednesday as investors eye the end of an eventful first quarter that has seen a bank crisis break out, a crypto winter show signs of thawing, and last year's stock market performance tentatively reverse.

At the opening bell, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was higher by 0.7%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led gains, rising 1.2% at the open.

With the first quarter set to wrap up Friday, the Nasdaq is sitting on gains near 12%, the S&P 500 is up more than 3% so far this year, and the Dow is lagging, falling 2.2% in 2023.

This relative performance is a reversal from what was seen last year when the Nasdaq fell nearly 30%, the S&P 500 lost over 18%, and the Dow fell a more modest 9%.

The price of crude oil was also higher early Wednesday, rising 1.2% to trade near $74 a barrel.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was also notably higher, rising more than 5% to trade north of $28,000. So far this year, bitcoin has gained more than 70%.

Wednesday's move higher comes amid a somewhat slower calendar for corporate and economic news, with earnings last night from Micron Technology (MU) and Lululemon (LULU) serving as the key highlights early in the trading session.

Micron shares were up more than 4% early Wednesday after the chip giant last night suggested the battered chip business could be turning a corner, with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra telling investors "we are close to a transition to sequential revenue growth in our quarterly results."

Micron reported revenues for its fiscal second quarter on Tuesday that were down about 10% from the prior quarter and more than 50% lower than the same period last year.

Mehrotra also called out the potential positive impacts that recent investor enthusiasm around AI advances could have on the industry, telling investors: "Recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) provide an exciting prelude to the transformational capabilities of large language models, or LLMs, such as ChatGPT, which require significant amounts of memory and storage to operate. We are only in the very early stages of the widespread deployment of these AI technologies and potential exponential growth in their commercial use cases."

Lululemon shares, meanwhile, were up as much as 12% on Wednesday after reporting top and bottom line results that beat estimates, with revenue rising 30% in the fourth quarter as comparable store sales rose 27%.

A Lululemon sign is seen at a shopping mall in San Diego, California, U.S., November, 23, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Lululemon sign is seen at a shopping mall in San Diego, California, U.S., November, 23, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Investors pull $1.6 billion from Binance after CFTC lawsuit

    Investors withdrew $1.6 billion of cryptocurrency from crypto exchange Binance since it was sued by the U.S. CFTC on Monday, blockchain data tracker Nansen said on Wednesday. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance - the world's biggest crypto exchange - along with its CEO and former top compliance executive, alleging that they were operating an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program. Since the lawsuit, Binance has seen $1.6 billion of overall withdrawals and $852 million in the last 24 hours, Nansen said, in a step up from the average of $385 million per day over the last two weeks.

  • Credit Suisse has violated U.S. tax evasion deal, Senate Committee finds

    LONDON (Reuters) -Credit Suisse violated a 2014 plea deal with U.S. authorities by continuing to help ultra-wealthy Americans evade taxes and concealing more than $700 million from the government, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee found on Wednesday. After concluding a two-year investigation into Credit Suisse - which this month agreed to a rescue takeover by rival UBS - the committee said it had uncovered "major violations" of the 2014 agreement between the Swiss lender and the U.S. Department of Justice for enabling tax evasion. These violations included failing to disclose nearly $100 million in secret offshore accounts belonging to a single family of U.S. taxpayers, which it said represented an "ongoing and potentially criminal conspiracy".

  • Lululemon's ill-timed Mirror acquisition is now almost worthless

    Lululemon's acquisition of Mirror has been an utter failure.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall, bond yields rise

    U.S. stocks wavered on Tuesday during midday trading, while bond yields continued to extend gains as investors monitored the latest developments in the banking sector after the sale of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 250 Points; Lululemon Soars 14% On Strong Earnings Results

    The Dow Jones rose more than 250 points Wednesday morning. Lululemon Athletica surged 14% after reporting strong earnings results.

  • Micron Stock Jumps Despite Sales Plunging 53%. Here’s Why.

    Micron is seeing pressure on its business from high customer inventory and weak PC demand. But things improve from here.

  • Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Missed Out On The Best Stock

    Elon Musk doesn't seem all that impressed with Warren Buffett's stock picks. And he took to Twitter — of course — to say so.

  • Fed's Barr sees 'need' for stronger regulation of regional banks after SVB

    Lawmakers grilled regulators Tuesday about their oversight of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Cathie Wood Calls Out the Nasdaq

    Cathie Wood is all about disruption, which is why she laments what is happening to the Nasdaq. The Ark Invest financial guru has repeatedly called out the Nasdaq for no longer being the disruptive force it was envisioned to be, and Wood believes that the reason the major indices have become more risk averse is the tech and telecom bubble from the late 90s.

  • Montenegro: South Korea, US seek extradition of Do Kwon

    South Korea and the United States have requested the extradition from Montenegro of Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon, who is wanted in connection with a $40 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency that devastated retail investors around the world, Montenegro's justice minister said Wednesday. Do Kwon and another South Korean citizen were arrested in Montenegro last week on international arrest warrants. A court in the small European country ordered the two detained for 30 days for legal proceedings, Justice Minister Marko Kovac said.

  • Canada Targets Banks for Billions With Dividend Tax Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to raise billions of dollars from banks and insurance companies by changing the tax rules for dividends they get from Canadian firms. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsIn a measure that offici

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 332.80% and 19.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Top Dividend Stock: Western Midstream's Already Sizzling 7.9% Yield Set To Jump

    Oil and gas pipeline operators populate many top dividend stock lists due to fee-based contracts and steady cashflows that support high yields. Western Midstream is a top performer in this group, sporting a sizzling 7.9% yield that's set to go even higher next quarter. Western Midstream stores, processes and transports natural gas and crude oil, with operations in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming's DJ basin and West Texas' Delaware basins.

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $0.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • 3M (MMM) Loses -6.26% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    3M (MMM) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.