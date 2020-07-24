17.24k followers • 14 symbols Watchlist by Yahoo Finance
This list will track the publicly traded companies that are making bets, big and small, on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether. Yahoo Finance will update this list as new companies enter the crypto space.
MSFT201.30-1.24%
Microsoft Corporation
V195.15-2.28%
Visa Inc.
NVDA407.782.59%
NVIDIA Corporation
PYPL172.56-1.30%
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
AMD69.409.83%
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
GS201.47-1.55%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
CME168.75-0.19%
CME Group Inc.
SQ121.41-1.52%
Square, Inc.
NDAQ130.56-0.85%
Nasdaq, Inc.
IBKR49.38-0.59%
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.
AMTD37.77-0.29%
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
CBOE89.46-1.75%
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
OSTK53.210.23%
Overstock.com, Inc.
GBTC10.38-0.11%
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
The stock market rally had a down week, but there were several reasons to be positive. Apple, Amazon, AMD earnings loom, along with dozens of other top companies.
(Bloomberg) -- Spot gold climbed to an all-time high as the dollar plunged and concerns about the global economy boosted demand for havens. Futures also touched a record as a contract roll provided a further boost to its rally.Bullion’s move came as a gauge of the dollar fell to the lowest in more than a year amid negative real rates in the U.S. and bets that the Federal Reserve will keep policy accommodative when it meets this week. Inflows into gold-backed exchange traded funds this year have surpassed a record set in 2009, with total holdings at an all-time high of more than 3,300 tons.Spot gold climbed to $1,923.20 an ounce, topping the previous all-time high of $1,921.17 set in 2011.Futures also touched a record and traded at $1,946.90 by 10:25 a.m. in Singapore. December overtook August as the contract with the highest open interest on Thursday, though final data wasn’t released until the Friday trading session was already underway in Asia. The December contract touched $1,927.10 an ounce Thursday, above the record for the most-active contract of $1,923.70 reached in 2011.“Strong gains are inevitable as we enter a period much like the post-GFC environment, where gold prices soared to record levels as a result of copious amounts of Fed money being pumped into the financial system,” with a weak dollar and negative real rates providing further impetus, said Gavin Wendt, senior resource analyst at MineLife Pty.Investors have poured into gold as the coronavirus pandemic’s hit to global growth underpinned its status as a safe haven. But the metal’s getting support from a long list of factors: geopolitical tensions are rising, real rates have tumbled, the dollar is weaker, and government and central banks worldwide have unleashed vast stimulus measures to try and boost economies.The Message Behind Gold’s Rally: The World Economy Is in TroubleThe environment has even raised the specter of stagflation, a rare combination of sluggish growth and rising inflation that erodes the value of fixed-income investments. In the U.S., investor expectations for annual inflation over the next decade, as measured by a bond-market metric known as breakevens, have moved higher the past four months after plunging in March.U.S. bond markets have been a key metric to watch and a driving force behind the rush to gold, which is serving as an attractive hedge as yields on Treasuries that strip out the effects of inflation fall below zero. Traders are again eyeing record low yields, with dimming hopes for a sharp U.S. growth recovery fueling expectations that the Fed is about to signal more accommodation ahead.Investors will get a steer from the Fed this week, with officials meeting July 28-29. Expectations are they’ll keep interest rates near zero, while markets will also be watching for any signals around shifts in strategy.Read More: Fed to Debate Dimming Outlook as Virus Surges, Fiscal Help HangsThe meeting may be a platform for a strong message that change is coming, opening up the possibility for more unconventional policies further down the line, according to Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. “If we think about real yields and what the Fed is doing, it just suggests to me that it’s a matter of time before real yields continue to trend lower and gold goes higher.”Most analysts are bullish on the metal’s outlook. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the metal could reach $2,000 in the next 12 months, and Citigroup Inc. puts a 30% probability on prices topping that level by the end of this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.
Malaysian former prime minister Najib Razak, fighting dozens of charges over a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1MDB, faces his first verdict on Tuesday in a landmark case that tests the country's efforts to stamp out corruption and could have big political implications. Najib was voted out in a historic 2018 election amid public anger over allegations that $4.5 billion was stolen in a globe-spanning scheme from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a fund he co-founded. For Najib, the verdict in the years-long saga, which has seen a spectacular fall from extreme opulence and a dominant position in Malaysian politics, marks a reckoning for the urbane, British-educated politician - potentially decades in jail or a partial vindication.
FEATURE It’s the busiest week of second-quarter earnings season, with 171 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report. Things start off slow on Monday, before 3M, Advanced Micro Devices, eBay, McDonald’s, Pfizer, Starbucks, and Visa all report on Tuesday.
(Bloomberg) -- The blockchain world today is thousands of disparate platforms that can’t talk to each other. So a little-known startup hatched one of the most ambitious plans yet to bridge all the divides -- and it’s got the backing of the Chinese government.Beijing-based Red Date Technology is at the heart of China’s first state-backed blockchain initiative, envisioned as a one-stop hub for developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) for everything from money transactions to drug-delivery tracing. Think of it as the crypto-world equivalent of a cloud service like Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure that hooks up and supports a multitude of software and platforms. Since its April roll-out, the Blockchain-based Service Network (or BSN) has attracted more than 6,000 enterprise, government and individual users primarily from China.Red Date, backed by the nation’s top economic planner, is the mastermind of the undertaking. The startup’s goal is to push out BSN globally, allowing anyone to create blockchain-based apps without having to then publish offerings on siloed platforms one by one, Chief Executive Officer He Yifan said.“The internet took off only after it became cheap for everyone to build websites,” He said in a video interview. “Our mission is to put everything blockchain-related onto BSN’s platform.”Connecting fragmented blockchains is key to moving the technology underpinning cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin beyond just trades and speculation. Projects like Cosmos and Polkadot are competing to establish industry standards, much like the http protocol for the web. BSN, however, simply aspires to be the glue that joins various networks and protocols.It’s all about doing it fast and cheap, He says. BSN will support its first batch of six public blockchains including Ethereum, EOS and NEO in August, and it’s looking to integrate more than 100 public chains within a year, He said. By leveraging BSN’s tools and data storage services, developers will be able to slash 90% off the cost of creating and running a dapp, he estimates.“It’s physically bringing the cloud resources needed online to power global blockchains,” said Matthew Graham, CEO of Beijing-based crypto consultancy Sino Global Capital. “BSN is the first and only project to bring this to blockchain in an agnostic way.”A former private-equity investor, the 44-year-old He founded Red Date in 2014 with his own money as a tech supplier to Chinese smart-city projects. That was when he established relationships with national champions China Mobile and UnionPay, as well as the State Information Center, a think tank under the country’s top economic planning agency. The four entities created BSN in 2018, and the three firms have since spent around 200 million yuan ($30 million) to build out the technology, He said.The initial idea -- which the likes of Baidu Inc. and crypto exchange Huobi support -- was to provide tools to develop software on tokenless, permissioned blockchains, without worrying about the complicated infrastructure. Some of the most-popular real-world applications enabled by BSN involve government documentation and supply-chain management, He said, without naming them.Beijing is in a love-hate relationship with blockchain: It wants to use the technology to serve the real economy, but has banned exchange trading and crowdfunding facilitated by crypto tokens like Bitcoin and Ether. Within the country’s borders, developers won’t be able to use BSN to access public networks like Ethereum and NEO, which incentivize users via their digital tokens.This, along with distrust of Chinese-made technology amid escalating geopolitical tensions, is a major obstacle to BSN’s global ambitions. But BSN will set up an offshore branch to integrate with public chains, He said. Red Date, through its Hong Kong offices, will choose at least seven partners without Chinese affiliations to co-manage a new foundation dubbed BSN International, he said, adding details have yet to be finalized.BSN will charge dapp creators fees based on their use of cloud storage space, which are deployed in global cities and purchased from companies like Amazon Web Services, He said. He estimates it will take three to five years to make the project profitable. He says Red Date won’t take funding from China’s government or state enterprises, preferring to remain independent -- even though it works hand-in-glove with a government think tank and two powerful Beijing-backed corporations.”Whatever your concern is, you can check our source code,” He said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.
As of this writing, Apple is the world's most valuable public stock with a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion -- part of the "trillion-dollar club" that includes Microsoft, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet. Since the iPod was released in 2003, and more importantly the iPhone four years later, I've lost count of how many times I've heard the argument that Apple's run is over. Three of my "forever" large cap stocks that I think could join the ranks of 13-digit valuations are salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA).
International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) began the first quarter of Arvind Krishna's tenure as CEO on a high note. The company beat consensus revenue and earnings estimates. COVID-19 has exacerbated IBM's weak revenue trends.
Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure platform generated 50% sales growth during the quarter -- but that growth didn’t satisfy some investors.
This has not been an easy year for Wall Street. Despite the fact that tech stocks are on fire and the Nasdaq Composite has hit more than two dozen new all-time highs in 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 collapsed 34% in a matter of 33 calendar days during the first quarter, and most non-FAANG stocks have struggled to get back to their starting point for the year. Worse yet, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has put an official end to the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.
The resiliency, balance sheets, and growth prospects of these five winning stocks allow this Fool to sleep well at night.
Malaysian former prime minister Najib Razak, fighting dozens of charges over a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1MDB, faces his first verdict on Tuesday in a landmark case that tests the country's efforts to stamp out corruption and could have big political implications. Najib was voted out in a historic 2018 election amid public anger over allegations that $4.5 billion was stolen in a globe-spanning scheme from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a fund he co-founded. For Najib, the verdict in the years-long saga, which has seen a spectacular fall from extreme opulence and a dominant position in Malaysian politics, marks a reckoning for the urbane, British-educated politician - potentially decades in jail or a partial vindication.
Portfolios that have focused on capital expenditures and research and development have outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 5 percentage points.
Tech giants’ gains have propped up the S&P 500. But some money managers are approaching the limits of how much of these stocks they can own.
The dollar’s drop wasn’t the only reason for the Nasdaq’s retreat, mind you, but of all the reasons for the tech-heavy index’s decline, it got the least attention. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3% on the week, to 10363.18, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 202.06 points, or 0.8%, to 26,469.89, and the S&P 500 index was off just 0.3%, closing at 3215.63. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the strength of the dollar versus a basket of developed-market currencies, fell 1.7% this past week to 94.36, its lowest level since 2018.
Netflix, IBM, Microsoft, and Intel: Their second-quarter disappointments have lessons for investors.
Charlie Munger is famous for stressing the role of moats in successful investing. He argues that only strong moats allow a business to earn returns in excess of the cost of capital for substantial periods of time. The big problem is maintaining a moat. Potential competitors, eyeing those excess returns, will want to enter. What is […]
Microsoft, Shopify and several other leading tech stocks found support near their 50-day or 10-week lines, offering a new buying opportunity.
These two retailers teetered on the edge of catastrophe six months ago, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be the final straw.
From what you've heard in the news, you might get the idea that investors who use the Robinhood trading app don't stand a chance of making money. It's true that some day traders use Robinhood as their platform, and some of their favorite stock picks leave much to be desired. In fact, among the top half-dozen stocks on Robinhood's popularity list are three strong businesses that have seen their shares soar over the long run.
U.S. stocks closed lower Friday with the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite notching its first back-to-back decline since mid-May as investors turn their attention to a flare-up in Sino-American animosities while Republican senators leave Washington for the weekend without obvious progress on another fiscal stimulus bill.
Slack (NYSE: WORK) recently filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the European Union, claiming Microsoft's strategy of bundling Teams into Office 365 is anti-competitive. In a blog post, Slack claims Microsoft "illegally tied its Teams product into its market-dominant Office productivity suite, force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers." Jonathan Prince, VP of Communications and Policy at Slack, stated the company "can't ignore illegal behavior that deprives customers of access to the tools and solutions they want."
The need for remote work has accelerated the adoption of cloud computing, and Amazon isn't the only way to profit.
Twitter’s revenue didn’t meet Wall Street expectations, but the company jumped on one important metric.