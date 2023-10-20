10-year Treasury yield crosses 5%, stocks close big week of earnings: Yahoo Finance Live
Yields are in focus today after the 10-year Treasury crossed 5% for the first time since 2007. The recent surge in bond yields is raising concerns about the overall health of the market. Investors are also digesting a big week of earnings that saw reports from several key names including Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), American Airlines (AAL), and United Airlines (UAL). Yahoo Finance trending tickers include: AT&T (T), Coinbase (COIN), and American Express (AXP).
Guests today include:
10:00 a.m. ET - Brian Gardner, Stifel Chief Washington Policy Strategist
10:20 a.m. ET - Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Global Advisors, VP Digital Asset Strategy
10:30 a.m. ET - Tom McGee, ICSC CEO
11:30 a.m. ET - AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane's Co-CEO