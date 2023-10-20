10-year Treasury yield crosses 5%, stocks close big week of earnings: Yahoo Finance Live

TipRanks

Let’s talk about penny stocks. These are equities that trade for less than $5 per share, at the very bottom of the price range. While they are priced that low for a reason – and the reasons may vary – a low price in itself doesn’t mean that the stock’s fundamentals are sour. Smart investors can find some true bargains among penny stocks and set themselves up for outsized gains. The opportunity is linked to a simple question: Why is the company’s stock priced so low? If the answer is mainly benig