10-year Treasury yield hits 2.82% as market expects more Fed rate hikes
Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung and Brian Sozzi discuss the 10-year Treasury yield as March CPI data becomes public.
U.S. consumer price increases quickened in March, underscoring ongoing inflationary pressures as supply chain disruptions and shortages lingered across the economy.
Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.
Veru said it hopes to have a 'streamlined' process of Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its oral Covid treatment.
A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
A few weeks ago Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported some concerning safety data for its experimental flu vaccine. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) and the African Union declined options to buy more doses of Moderna's Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine. At the end of the week, Moderna revealed that it was recalling thousands of doses of the Spikevax vaccine in Europe.
AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.
The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.
After the Warner spinoff, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) cut forward dividends to US$1.11, which implies a 5.6% yield. While investors are mostly focused on the dividends, in order to get a better picture of the stability of AT&T, we will quickly present the earnings outlook, as well as take a look at their debt levels.
Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) soared 182% on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company announced promising clinical study results for sabizabulin, its oral drug candidate for COVID-19. An interim analysis of a phase 3 clinical trial showed that sabizabulin reduced the risk of death in hospitalized patients by 55%.
GameStop (NYSE: GME) wants to split its stock for the first time in 15 years. While many were caught off guard by the video game retailer's announcement, some investors were also confused because it wants the split to be "in the form of a stock dividend." Everyone is familiar with cash dividends -- a company pays you money every month, quarter, or at some other frequency to own the stock -- but not so much a stock dividend, even though most companies describe their splits as a dividend.
U.S. stock index futures accelerated Tuesday as investors focused on a report showing so-called core inflation slowing even as consumer prices rose by the fastest rate in 40 years.
Question: I’m about three years from FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) status and have been looking at placing a portion of my investable assets with an advisor, which would still be seven figures. And one thing to note: Even in a traditional assets under management model, should an account value drop and the dollar amount decrease, the adviser still has an incentive to make good investment decisions to help the account recover as quickly as possible, says Brinser.
If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.
Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.
The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi
Shares of Ocugen Inc. sank 6.9% premarket, after the biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a "clinical hold" on the Phase 2/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin. Ocugen said the hold was the result of its decision to temporarily pause dosing participants in the study while it evaluates World Health Organization statements following their inspection of Bharat Biotech International Ltd.'s manufacturing facility. Ocugen said it will work with the FDA t
Fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical reaction instead of burning fuel. While some fuel cells can use natural gas, biogas, or other fuels as input, cells that use hydrogen produce no emissions, with electricity and water as their only byproducts. In addition to input fuels, fuel cells may differ in terms of their technologies.
Cathie Wood recently initiated a position in a new metaverse company, while also doubling down on her favorite crypto play.
‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied Tuesday after a key inflation report following Monday's stock market sell-off.