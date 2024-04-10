Advertisement
10-year Treasury yield, US dollar surge on March inflation

Madison Mills
·Host and Reporter

Ten-year Treasury yield (^TNX) are moving to the upside following this morning's Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for the month of March. Morning Brief anchor Madison Mills monitors the activity across the rest of the bond market (^TYX, ^FVX) and even the US dollar (DX-Y.NB) as markets digest the hotter-than-expected inflation data.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

