10-year Treasury yield, US dollar surge on March inflation

Ten-year Treasury yield (^TNX) are moving to the upside following this morning's Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for the month of March. Morning Brief anchor Madison Mills monitors the activity across the rest of the bond market (^TYX, ^FVX) and even the US dollar (DX-Y.NB) as markets digest the hotter-than-expected inflation data.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.