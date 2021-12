2021 YouTube trends: Gaming evolved into ‘a main part of pop culture,’ expert says

Motley Fool

Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a roller-coaster ride in 2021, but most of that ride has been downhill. As of the close of trading on Friday, shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company were down by around 54% from its highest-ever trading price of $66.99 in early January and off by more than 37% year to date. Among other issues, investors are concerned about the rapidly spreading omicron COVID-19 variant and its possible impact on the global economy, ongoing semiconductor chip shortages, increasing U.S. regulatory scrutiny on foreign companies, and fears that a debt default by massive Chinese property developer Evergrande Group might set off a financial crisis in Nio's home market.