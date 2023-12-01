2024 could bring economic pain, but not for stocks

As the end of the year approaches, many investors are still questioning how 2024 will shape up considering ongoing and potential economic uncertainties. Some Wall Street experts believe that there will be a soft landing in 2024, while others believe there is hardship ahead. Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders is in the harsher economic camp, but indicates there is still hope on the horizon for the stock market.

She joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for 2024, stating: "I think this is the time for discipline. Discipline, risk management, and it's about diversification and rebalancing — that's the best way to navigate an uncertain environment."

