2024 expectations for stock market and Fed rate cuts

The US consumer may not be as resilient as previously expected. Despite being on pace for record Cyber Weekend sales, consumers may be slowing down as the Fed keeps interest rates higher for longer heading into the holiday season.

Apollon Wealth Management CIO Eric Sterner joins Yahoo Finance to discuss new expectations for the US economy in 2024, predictions on whether the Fed can pull off a soft landing, and which stock sectors to lean into defensively.

"I really don't expect any cuts coming until the summer because, yes, we have made a lot of progress in inflation, but core inflation is still up 4% — more than double the Fed's target of 2%," Sterner says.

