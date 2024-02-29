Late 2024 will be about how Fortune 100 uses AI: Strategist

The S&P 500's (^GSPC) waves of growth have been concentrated within the Magnificent Seven tech stocks on their earnings and plans to implement AI. While many experts believe it may be time for the market to ween itself off of the Magnificent Seven, the bigger theme for 2024 may be how the bigger names outside of the group will use artificial intelligence models.

Dan Skelly, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Managing Director and Head of Market Research and Strategy Team, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the narratives around wider adoption of large-language models in late 2024.

"The window for which many companies [we] surveyed are saying that the AI projects or the AI initiatives are actually going to impact their productivity or revenues is actually in the second half of this year, early [2025]," Skelly says. "Just unpacking AI and generative AI, which is truly the newest phenomenon as of the past year, versus other uses of industrial technology... [which] has to do with the concept of tech diffusion and big data and the data-era leadership..."

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.