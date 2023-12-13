2024 home prices, mortgage rates could be 'a wash': Expert

Owner's equivalent rental prices rose 0.5% in November, a pervasive factor in US inflation as limited housing inventory continues to squeeze homebuyers out of tightened real estate markets.

Kinloch Partners CEO Bruce McNeilage joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the outlook for renters and home purchases in 2024.

Home prices are "not going to go down, that's for sure. And mortgage rates might go down, but if the cost of a house goes up $10-20,000, it's a wash," McNeilage states.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.