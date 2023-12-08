2024 IPO outlook: There's a 'huge backlog,' bank exec. says

There's a "huge backlog" of tech companies that could go public in 2024, according to Barclays Global Head of Tech Investment Banking Kristin Roth DeClark. Speaking at the Barclays Global Tech Conference alongside Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith, Roth DeClark says these companies will be larger and be "much closer to profitability, if not profitable," making it easier for investors to take a chance on them.

Watch the video above to hear what Roth DeClark thinks will be the catalysts for some of these companies to go public.

