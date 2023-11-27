2024 stock market forecasts are in. Bullish or bearish?

This time last year, analysts were gloomy on the stock market outlook, given the war in Ukraine, the prospect of higher interest rates and expectations of a recession. Yet 2023 is proving the exact opposite, with the S&P 500 up more than 19% as of Monday, driven by strong outperformance among megacaps like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Nvdia (NVDA).

So what's in store for 2024?



Analysts are offering bullish predictions—with calls from Deutsche Bank and BMO hinting at a potential 13% rise in the S&P500 (^GSPC)—emphasizing the need to navigate the evolving dynamics in the coming year.

Yahoo Finance’s Market Reporter Jared Blikre weighs in on analysts' predictions and takes a closer look at some of the areas of the market that surprised to the upside, and what might be in store for 2024.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.