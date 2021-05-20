21 states look to cut extra unemployment benefits
More Republican-led states are looking to cut off federal unemployment benefits. Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman weighs in.
More Republican-led states are looking to cut off federal unemployment benefits. Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman weighs in.
(Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 8.4% to $46.05 at 9:36 a.m. in New York trading.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates share performance in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- The global rout in commodities spread to China, with futures for iron ore to coal to soybeans tumbling, as markets were gripped by inflation fears and authorities in Beijing continued to try to jawbone prices lower.Chinese exchanges saw some brutal declines, particularly in ferrous markets, with iron ore dropping as much as 7.6% and steel rebar falling 5.6%. Coking coal, used to make steel, plunged 7.5%, and soybeans slumped almost 3%.The widespread declines followed a market meltdown in the U.S., where everything from equities to cryptos to raw materials plunged. The slump comes on the heels of a huge surge in commodities markets, both globally and in China, after talk of a new “supercycle” pushed prices to unprecedented levels.“After a year of gaining, investors in the market might have started thinking of an exit plan and looking for triggers,” said Zhang Chenfeng, a researcher at top Chinese commodity hedge fund Shanghai Chaos Investment Group Co. The recent rollback in commodity prices was partly attributed to some disputes in macroeconomic outlooks such as inflation, he added.In China, traders fear the government’s increasingly strong language warning against what it calls “unreasonable” gains could cap further rallies. In recent weeks, Beijing has pledged more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowed to crack down on speculation and hoarding.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.“China’s voice is getting louder,” Zhang said. Chinese officials “have been trying to calm down speculative price surges, especially in coal and coke markets.”Aggregate open interest in some of China’s major industrial commodities has fallen near the lowest levels since late February, indicating net-long positions are being liquidated, Bloomberg calculations showed. Hedge funds have also trimmed bullish bets on global commodities for the first time in over a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Intercontinental Exchange data.Economic data for April suggest that both China’s economic expansion and its credit impulse -- new credit as a percentage of GDP -- may already have peaked, leaving the recent rally in prices to record highs looking precarious. The most obvious fallout would be on those metals keyed to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum, to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore.The prospect of a taper on easy money conditions in the U.S., the world’s second major pillar of commodities demand, is compounding the worries over a tougher demand environment for raw materials.On the WireChina has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs. Chinese traders say they’re importing record volumes of U.S. feed including soybeans, corn, and sorghum, according to a USDA report.China April Gasoline Output Rose 17.4% Y/y to 11.802m TonsCommodity Investing Has Eye on Clock If GDP Growth Levels OffAlcoa Sees ‘Extreme Tightness’ in Aluminum and Value-Added MetalNew, Cleaner Capacity to Boost China’s Aluminum Output in 2021China’s Hunk of Brazil Beef Exports May Get a Lot Bigger: ChartChile Lifts Copper Price Estimates, Saying New Records PossibleChina Reports H5N8 Bird Flu in Wild Birds in Tibet: ReutersThe Week AheadFriday, May 21China weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Home-coverage startup Kin Insurance is in talks to go public via Omnichannel Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company led by recurring “Shark Tank” guest judge Matt Higgins, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The combined entity is set to be valued at over $1 billion, one of the people said. Terms could change and as with all transactions that aren’t yet finalized, it’s possible talks could collapse. A deal, if agreed, could be announced next month, one of the people said.Representatives for Omnichannel and Kin declined to comment.Chicago-based Kin says it offers affordable coverage in “catastrophe-prone” regions including California, Florida and Louisiana directly to consumers online. It is led by co-founders Sean Harper, the chief executive officer, and Lucas Ward, who is president and chief technology officer.Kin raised $63.9 million in a recent funding round from investors including Senator Investment Group, Hudson Structured Capital Management, the University of Chicago’s startup investment program, Allegis NL Capital and Alpha Edison. Earlier backers include August Capital and Commerce Ventures.The insurer recently said it surpassed $100 million in annual recurring premium after just 21 months as a carrier in an industry that still sees more than 90% of home coverage sold through brick-and-mortar agencies.Omnichannel, led by Higgins -- an executive fellow at Harvard Business School -- in November raised $206.5 million in an initial public offering. The company’s website says it’s seeking a $1 billion to $2.5 billion acquisition, which it has defined in filings as including direct-to-consumer services. Beauty entrepreneur Bobbi Brown is on the SPAC’s board.Higgins is also CEO of RSE Ventures, an investment firm that has made bets on companies including David Chang’s Momofuku, Bluestone Lane and & Pizza on behalf of billionaire Stephen Ross. Higgins is also a vice chairman of the Miami Dolphins, of which Ross is a co-owner alongside Serena and Venus Williams, among others.Another so-called insuretech company, Hippo Enterprises Inc., in March agreed to go public via a SPAC. MetroMile Inc. in February became a public company after merging with a SPAC.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Prices of key steelmaking ingredients iron ore and coking coal, as well as steel products such as rebar and hot-rolled coil, all dropped more than 5% as traders offloaded supplies and speculators placed short-sided bets that Beijing's measures will trigger a further pullback in metals markets. China's cabinet announced on Wednesday that it will strengthen management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" prices and investigate behaviour that bids up commodity costs, spooking China's hoards of metal traders. "Some of the measures could have an immediate impact on the supply demand balance, for example if the government decides to release some state reserve into the market," said Wood Mackenzie senior economist Yanting Zhou.
By Geoffrey Smith
(Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets in order to keep inflation pressures at bay.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.The comments were stronger than those last week, with the cabinet Wednesday pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding. The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies Thursday.Read More: Chinese Commodities Tumble as Beijing Pumps Up Inflation FearsChina’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures may spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices. The People’s Bank of China has said producer-price inflation will likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.The cabinet said monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level. More support should be given to small businesses via the relending and rediscounting tools, which provides funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it said.The comments suggest authorities will use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities.“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” she said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.” The central bank doesn’t need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market doesn’t have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September 2020. Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co., said yields are likely to fall to 2.8%-2.9% as bond bulls return.“The biggest negative factor for the bond market -- that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation -- has been proved false,” Chen wrote in a note Thursday.(Updates with bond yields and analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
We don’t expect any surprises from the Fed based on the last policy statement in April and the subsequent dovish comments from several Fed officials.
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Treasury investors fretting about when the Federal Reserve will scale back its bond purchases may be missing the bigger picture: Its more than $5 trillion stockpile will make it a major force for years to come.The prospect of a pullback in buying edged a little nearer Wednesday when minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s April meeting showed that a number of officials were willing to discuss it if the economy keeps improving. Yields rose on the news.But bond bulls say the Fed’s virtually inextricable presence in the world’s largest bond market means it will provide crucial support long after any price blips come and go when it brings the buying spree to a close.The central bank’s Treasury holdings have doubled since March 2020, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the total outstanding, a bigger share than it held even after the 2008 credit crisis. It’s a result of aggressive moves to keep the market functioning and hold down rates on everything from mortgages and car loans to corporate and municipal bonds.“The Fed will have a big hand in fixed-income markets for as far as the eye can see,” said Matt Nest, portfolio manager and global head of active fixed income for State Street Global Advisors.The stake is so large that even once the Fed’s purchases wind down, it is expected to keep its holdings steady by buying new Treasuries whenever old ones mature, reducing the amount that would need to be sold to the public. That’s given some investors confidence that rates won’t rise too quickly -- or by too much -- even as yields head back toward the approximately 14-month high hit in March amid fears the economy is at risk of overheating.“The Fed is definitely not going anywhere anytime soon with regard to the Treasury market,” said Mike Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities, which predicts the Fed will begin tapering its purchases in January 2022 and end them around November.But he expects the central bank to keep its stake steady through the next four years. “The Fed is going to comfortably hold between 20% to 25% of the Treasury market, remaining the largest holder of Treasuries, until about 2025,” he said.That backdrop, combined with the prospect the government’s debt managers will cut note and bond auctions later this year as the economy rebounds, is helping to keep yields low despite the sharp pickup in growth and rising consumer prices. The Treasury’s net private borrowing of notes and bonds will fall next year to $1.99 trillion, from $2.75 trillion this year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.The central bank’s holdings of Treasuries have been growing by $80 billion a month, and it’s also adding $40 billion in mortgage debt to its balance sheet. That’s left it on course to buy a total of $960 billion of Treasury notes and bonds in the secondary market this year after snapping up $2.18 trillion last year. Strategists at JPMorgan predict the Fed will buy $390 billion more in 2022 before wrapping up its purchases.The minutes of the FOMC meeting reported that “a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”The prospect of a such a slowdown has sown some consternation. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to the day’s high after the minutes, reaching 1.69% as traders boosted bets on the outlook for Fed rate hikes. Those gains weren’t sustained and the yield has fallen about 2 basis points to 1.65% Thursday.The benchmark yield is just a little more than half the average of the past two decades, and some analysts are confident that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will take a cautious approach to winding down quantitative easing.“The Powell Fed is skittish about touching any aspect of its balance sheet, which is why it’ll be slow to slow asset purchases and will never sell securities outright on the back end of QE,” said former Fed official and Mellon chief economist Vincent Reinhart.Peter Yi, head of taxable credit research at Northern Trust Asset Management, thinks there’s limited upside to long-term Treasury yields. He expects the 10-year yield to swing between 1.25% and 1.75% through the rest of 2021 and has been buying when yields back up. Percolating inflation, with U.S. consumer prices climbing in April by the most since 2009, will prove temporary, he added.“The Fed has tools in their toolkit that they are going to use if they absolutely need to do it to prevent 10-year yields from jumping dramatically and in a disorderly way,” Yi said.The last time the Fed began to pull back from asset purchases was from January through October 2014, when it unwound the quantitative easing measures ushered in after the 2008 credit crisis. While Treasury yields rose in 2013 in anticipation of that, the effects were muted, with yields falling in 2014.The Fed was in no rush to unload its bond holdings, however, and kept rolling them into new securities when they matured. In October 2017, the bank began to whittle down its portfolio, only to stop abruptly in September 2019 when it caused mayhem in the overnight lending market.Dan Krieter, a strategist in BMO Capital Markets’ fixed-income strategy group, doesn’t see the Fed shrinking its balance sheet for years.“It’s becoming harder and harder for the Fed to ever extricate itself from the financial system,” Krieter said. “At least for the next five or so years, the Fed isn’t even going to hint at the idea of reducing its balance sheet.”(Updates prices throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming will cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable startup ahead of its highly anticipated market debut.Zhang will hand off the chief executive officer role at TikTok’s owner to human resources chief Rubo Liang, he announced in an internal memo posted online Thursday. The billionaire entrepreneur remains chairman but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said.Zhang, who will instead focus on longer-term strategy, is retreating from the spotlight just as Beijing intensifies efforts to curb the influence of internet firms and their billionaire founders, from Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. That antitrust campaign coincides with a series of moves from ByteDance that could shake up the country’s internet landscape.Liang takes the helm just as ByteDance prepares for a highly anticipated initial public offering in the U.S. or Hong Kong. It’s also orchestrating its next big act -- a move into e-commerce that could pit it against Alibaba and Meituan in a $1.7 trillion Chinese arena.“I feel I did not achieve as much as I had hoped to on my previous objectives in the areas of new strategic opportunities, organizational management, and social responsibility,” Zhang said in his memo. “After several months of thinking about this, I came to the conclusion that transitioning out of the role of CEO, with all of the related day-to-day responsibilities, would enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives.”Listen to the podcast: Foundering: The TikTok story Zhang’s handoff recalls a similar move by Pinduoduo Inc. founder Colin Huang, who relinquished the helm of his own firm to a deputy two months ago. The pressures of running fast-evolving, hyper-competitive businesses while dealing with mounting regulatory requirements may have exacted a toll on Zhang, who had begun delegating responsibility.In 2020, he appointed two executives to run the Chinese side of ByteDance’s sprawling business. This month, he elevated recent hire and former Xiaomi Corp. finance chief Shouzi Chew to CEO of its U.S. business. Zhang said in the memo he began discussing with a small group the possibility of having Liang as the new CEO this March. The two will work side-by-side over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.“The regulatory environment for technology companies in China has become ever-changing and that requires a lot of energy and effort,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Wearing two hats at a company as sizeable as ByteDance is just too stressful.”Read more: Leaked ByteDance Memo Shows Blockbuster Revenue ProjectionsZhang founded ByteDance in 2012 before using highly refined AI recommendation engines to create hit news service Toutiao and viral global video app TikTok. His first big success was Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. TikTok became a global phenomenon, while its cousin Douyin leads in China’s domestic market. The founder now ranks among the world’s richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than $250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.Liang, an entrepreneur like Zhang, will shepherd ByteDance’s move into new arenas from e-commerce to education devices. The low-profile executive and Zhang studied microelectronics at Tianjin’s Nankai University and shared a computer for coding, Zhang said in a public speech in 2016. The pair co-founded 99fang.com - a search service for real estate -- in 2009 before teaming up to create ByteDance three years later.Read more: ByteDance Eyes a New $185 Billion Business Ahead of Mega IPOThe internet titan is now seeking to increase ad revenue for its China-based businesses including Douyin and Toutiao to 260 billion yuan ($40 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan in 2020, Bloomberg News has reported. The target excludes short-video sensation TikTok. It’s also aiming for e-commerce gross merchandise value of as much as 600 billion yuan, up from 170 billion yuan last year. Douyin is targeting 680 million daily active users, compared with around 610-620 million in March.The aggressive targets underscore ByteDance’s intention to take on China’s largest internet companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. on their turf.ByteDance -- whose overall revenue more than doubled to $35 billion last year -- has kicked off preparations for an IPO of some of its main businesses, including Douyin, and is choosing between Hong Kong and U.S. as the listing venue, people familiar with the matter have said. It could raise at least several billion dollars from a listing of the Chinese assets, although deliberations are at an early stage.If ByteDance hits its sales goal, its Chinese arm will have done in nine years what it took Facebook 13 to achieve, and that excludes TikTok and other businesses abroad. At $40 billion, the nascent ad business would be roughly twice that of YouTube’s. Reuters first reported Zhang’s decision.“ByteDance is mature enough for him to step back,” said Ke Yan, a Singapore-based analyst with DZT Research. “He can now selectively do what he thinks is important, as opposed to being a CEO who needs to handle nitty-gritty things.”(Updates with analysts’ comments from the seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Equities are struggling to catch a break as soaring prices remain at the center of the market's attention.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday attempted to drum up support among business owners for President Joe Biden’s plans for infrastructure investments and tax increases. Speaking at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event, Yellen argued that the Biden proposals would benefit American companies and make them more competitive internationally. “We are confident that the investments and tax proposals in the jobs plan, taken as a package, will enhance the net profitability of our corporations and improve their global competitiveness,” Yellen said. “We hope that business leaders will see it this way and support the jobs plan.” Biden has proposed spending upwards of $2.3 trillion on a wide variety of projects, ranging from standard items like highways and bridges to more wide-ranging issues such as job training, eldercare and green energy. To help pay for those investments, Biden has also proposed a package of tax hikes, including an increase of the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and a new minimum tax on foreign earnings, as well as a crackdown on tax cheats by the IRS. In her pitch, Yellen asked businesses to contribute more to government spending than they have in recent years. “With corporate taxes at a historical low of one percent of GDP, we believe the corporate sector can contribute to this effort by bearing its fair share: we propose simply to return the corporate tax toward historical norms,” she said. Yellen also spoke about the lack of power of workers in the U.S. and the effect that has had on economic inequality. “Workers, particularly lower-wage earners, have seen wage growth stagnate over several decades, despite overall rising productivity and national income,” she said. “There are several contributors to this troubling trend, but one important factor is an erosion in labor’s bargaining power.” A chilly response: While expressing support for new investment in infrastructure, Suzanne Clark, who leads the chamber, said the organization opposes raising taxes to pay for it. “The data and the evidence are clear: the proposed tax increases would greatly disadvantage U.S. businesses and harm American workers, and now is certainly not the time to erect new barriers to economic recovery,” Clark said in a statement. “The administration is right to champion infrastructure, and we want to be there with them to do that, but there are other ways to finance it.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.
(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose for the first time this month.The average for a 30-year loan was 3%, up from 2.94% last week, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday. It was the first time since mid-April that the rate was at or above 3%.Rates have see-sawed over the past few weeks as investors process economic data and look for signs of inflation triggered by the country’s recovery from the pandemic. There’s a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve may have to consider tapering its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage bonds if growth continues at its current pace, according to George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com.Cheap loans have fueled a rally in home purchases and given Americans more buying power even as bidding wars push up prices. The 30-year average hit a record low of 2.65% in early January. It climbed above 3% this year amid optimism about the rebound, then dipped below that benchmark, where it remained for four weeks.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Liquidations, China and even Elon Musk may be factors in markets falling.
A study shows men pay up to 7.6% less despite being more likely to have accidents.
A Dutch court on Thursday is set to rule in a case brought by fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn against Nissan and Mitsubishi, following his tumultuous fall from grace at the Japanese car makers in 2018. The Dutch case, one of many between the former star of the global car industry and the Japanese companies he once led, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But Nissan and Mitsubishi claim Ghosn only used the Amsterdam-based joint venture to inflate his own pay and to cover a personal tax debt, and are demanding he repays around 8 million euros in wages they say he granted himself without the knowledge of the boards of the holding companies.
(Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming will cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable startup ahead of its highly anticipated market debut.Zhang will hand off the chief executive officer role at TikTok’s owner to human resources chief Rubo Liang, he announced in an internal memo posted online Thursday. The billionaire entrepreneur remains chairman but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said.Zhang, who will instead focus on longer-term strategy, is retreating from the spotlight just as Beijing intensifies efforts to curb the influence of internet firms and their billionaire founders, from Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. That antitrust campaign coincides with a series of moves from ByteDance that could shake up the country’s internet landscape.Liang takes the helm just as ByteDance prepares for a highly anticipated initial public offering in the U.S. or Hong Kong. It’s also orchestrating its next big act -- a move into e-commerce that could pit it against Alibaba and Meituan in a $1.7 trillion Chinese arena.“I feel I did not achieve as much as I had hoped to on my previous objectives in the areas of new strategic opportunities, organizational management, and social responsibility,” Zhang said in his memo. “After several months of thinking about this, I came to the conclusion that transitioning out of the role of CEO, with all of the related day-to-day responsibilities, would enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives.”Listen to the podcast: Foundering: The TikTok story Zhang’s handoff recalls a similar move by Pinduoduo Inc. founder Colin Huang, who relinquished the helm of his own firm to a deputy two months ago. The pressures of running fast-evolving, hyper-competitive businesses while dealing with mounting regulatory requirements may have exacted a toll on Zhang, who had begun delegating responsibility.In 2020, he appointed two executives to run the Chinese side of ByteDance’s sprawling business. This month, he elevated recent hire and former Xiaomi Corp. finance chief Shouzi Chew to CEO of its U.S. business. Zhang said in the memo he began discussing with a small group the possibility of having Liang as the new CEO this March. The two will work side-by-side over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.“The regulatory environment for technology companies in China has become ever-changing and that requires a lot of energy and effort,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Wearing two hats at a company as sizeable as ByteDance is just too stressful.”Read more: Leaked ByteDance Memo Shows Blockbuster Revenue ProjectionsZhang founded ByteDance in 2012 before using highly refined AI recommendation engines to create hit news service Toutiao and viral global video app TikTok. His first big success was Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. TikTok became a global phenomenon, while its cousin Douyin leads in China’s domestic market. The founder now ranks among the world’s richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than $250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.Liang, an entrepreneur like Zhang, will shepherd ByteDance’s move into new arenas from e-commerce to education devices. The low-profile executive and Zhang studied microelectronics at Tianjin’s Nankai University and shared a computer for coding, Zhang said in a public speech in 2016. The pair co-founded 99fang.com - a search service for real estate -- in 2009 before teaming up to create ByteDance three years later.Read more: ByteDance Eyes a New $185 Billion Business Ahead of Mega IPOThe internet titan is now seeking to increase ad revenue for its China-based businesses including Douyin and Toutiao to 260 billion yuan ($40 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan in 2020, Bloomberg News has reported. The target excludes short-video sensation TikTok. It’s also aiming for e-commerce gross merchandise value of as much as 600 billion yuan, up from 170 billion yuan last year. Douyin is targeting 680 million daily active users, compared with around 610-620 million in March.The aggressive targets underscore ByteDance’s intention to take on China’s largest internet companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. on their turf.ByteDance -- whose overall revenue more than doubled to $35 billion last year -- has kicked off preparations for an IPO of some of its main businesses, including Douyin, and is choosing between Hong Kong and U.S. as the listing venue, people familiar with the matter have said. It could raise at least several billion dollars from a listing of the Chinese assets, although deliberations are at an early stage.If ByteDance hits its sales goal, its Chinese arm will have done in nine years what it took Facebook 13 to achieve, and that excludes TikTok and other businesses abroad. At $40 billion, the nascent ad business would be roughly twice that of YouTube’s. Reuters first reported Zhang’s decision.“ByteDance is mature enough for him to step back,” said Ke Yan, a Singapore-based analyst with DZT Research. “He can now selectively do what he thinks is important, as opposed to being a CEO who needs to handle nitty-gritty things.”(Updates with analysts’ comments from the seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- India’s Oyo Hotels is looking to raise $600 million in debt to bolster its finances, according to a person familiar with the matter, after a fresh coronavirus surge decimated travel demand and hurt the company’s recovery effort.The board of Oyo, or Oravel Stays Pvt as the parent company is officially called, approved a plan for an institutional term loan at meetings over Wednesday and Thursday, the person said, asking not to be named as the deal hasn’t been made public.Oyo is one of the larger startups in Softbank Group Corp.’s portfolio and its headlong global expansion was backed and fostered by the investor’s billionaire founder, Masayoshi Son. While the startup was most recently valued at $10 billion, its business has been crushed after the rapid spread of the virus hit travel, just as operational missteps soured partnerships with hotel owners.As recently as March, founder Ritesh Agarwal told employees that Oyo’s India business was growing and that the company was earning the same gross profit dollars in January 2021 as it did a year earlier, before it was first hit by the virus. But the pandemic has since intensified in India, leaving tens of millions infected and erasing hopes for a rebound in tourism and travel.Oyo’s loan, also called Term Loan B or TLB, is open to institutional investors for two weeks with a June 2 application deadline, the person said. Oyo is hosting a lender call on May 21 and JPMorgan Chase & Co. is arranging the deal, the person said.The high-profile startup, the first Indian unicorn to seek debt from foreign institutional investors, targets a loan with a five-year tenure. The loan issuer will be Oyo’s Singapore entity, the person said. Its Netherlands and U.K. entities could also act as borrowers. A representative for Oyo declined to comment.Oyo’s goal is to borrow at a lower interest rate to service its existing higher-interest loans. Competitively priced capital is abundant, with a score of prominent startups from Grab Holdings Inc. to DiDi Chuxing and Airbnb Inc. harnessing institutional loans to buttress balance sheets.Oyo has raised venture capital from investors including SoftBank, Greenoaks Capital and Lightspeed India. Its latest valuation places it third among India’s most valuable startups, behind education-technology provider Byju’s and digital-payments company Paytm.To bring down costs, the startup ended operations in several markets and dismissed or furloughed thousands of employees. It still works with more than 100,000 small hotel and home entrepreneurs that own and operate lodgings with Oyo’s technology designed to drive room yields higher.To improve efficiencies, Oyo streamlined global operations into three groups -- India & Southeast Asia, Europe and Oyo International. In December, Agarwal was said to have told employees the startup was making progress toward a rebound and had about $1 billion to fund operations until an IPO.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Crypto markets are showing signs of recovery after Wednesday’s dramatic selloff.Bitcoin hovered near the $42,000 mark and Ether rebounded as investors tried to make sense of the crash that wiped away billions and shattered the notion of crypto as a maturing asset class.“You can’t keep a good dip buyer down for long in the financial markets these days, and cryptos are no different,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “The mass liquidation yesterday will have thinned out the ranks of believers.”Volatility has dominated crypto markets, with Bitcoin plunging and surging more than 30% within a few hours on Wednesday. The carnage kicked off last week, when Tesla Inc. billionaire Elon Musk criticized Bitcoin for wasting energy and backtracked on a decision to allow crypto transactions. Losses accelerated after China warned that digital tokens can’t be used for payments.“It is still our best-performing allocation so far this year even after, you know, a 30% to 40% dislocation,”Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer at Skybridge Capital, said on Bloomberg TV. “The key is whatever size at cost you’re comfortable with, let the bull market play out, tolerate the volatility and have confidence that ultimately by the end of this year you will be at a meaningfully higher price.”While all were proximate causes cited for the rout, the liquidation frenzy Wednesday morning was sentiment-driven and disorderly, with the coin dropping thousands of dollars in a matter of minutes. Selling gave way to more selling as investors lured into crypto in search of a quick buck bolted for the exits. It all accelerated when Bitcoin fell below its average price for the past 200 days.On Thursday, the mood in the market was quieter, with traders looking for the next technical levels and speculating whether prices have become oversold. Bitcoin gained 11% to $42,013 as of 9:54 a.m. in New York. Ether added 15% to $2,919.Halley at Oanda said Bitcoin’s round numbers will be important to watch. “$30,000.00 is the line in the sand now, and another capitulation wave will follow if it breaks,” he said, adding that if prices can hold above $40,000, then it’ll draw investors looking to get back into the action.“This market presents opportunities for people now, but I think you will see people wait and let it settle,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- It would have been a coup for Goldman Sachs: Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with much larger rival JPMorgan Chase & Co. to split a $41.5 billion check financing AT&T Inc.’s mega media deal with Discovery Inc.But by the time the transaction was announced Monday, Goldman would ultimately trim its commitment, largely due to regulatory restrictions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. JPMorgan and its monstrous $3.7 trillion balance sheet, meanwhile, covered the difference.For most observers, it was a relatively small hiccup in a blockbuster deal heralding the return of jumbo takeovers while putting forth a challenger to the likes of Netflix and Disney. But for Goldman it underscored anew the hurdles it has to overcome when competing with massive commercial banks touting fortress balance sheets.It also cast a spotlight once again on Wall Street’s most storied rivalry, which has only grown more intense in recent years.Representatives for Goldman, JPMorgan, AT&T and Discovery declined to comment on the transaction.Goldman Sachs may routinely rank at the top in advising on global mergers and acquisitions, but the firm’s constrained ability to self-fund big financing packages with the ease of commercial banking giants such as JPMorgan has long been a sore spot for its dealmakers. Behind the scenes, bankers at Goldman, Morgan Stanley and a roster of boutique advisory firms have groused for years that some banks effectively buy their way into mandates by offering loans.For Goldman, the issue on the AT&T-Discovery deal was that regulatory limits constrain the amount of exposure it can have to individual companies relative to the size of its balance sheet, which is roughly a third that of JPMorgan.Goldman would end up financing $18 billion of the deal, or 43%, with JPMorgan picking up the remaining $23.5 billion.Goldman could have ultimately funded the full 50%, but it would have impacted the bank’s ability to do other business with AT&T, and the lower amount was settled on in consultation with the borrower, one of the people familiar with the matter said. Goldman was upfront that the regulatory cap could affect its ability to lend the full amount, the person said.Competitive MarketThe deal comes amid an unprecedented period for corporate borrowing that started last year when the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates and unleashed a flood of liquidity into debt capital markets. It’s left banks competing for billions of dollars in underwriting fees, first when companies desperately raised cash to weather the pandemic, and now as they look to finance a renewed wave of dealmaking.After United Airlines Holdings Inc. decided to scrap a bond deal last May that was led by JPMorgan, Goldman swooped in less than two months later to win the lead role on a new multibillion-dollar debt deal for the airline.Banks are also eager to put to work deposits that have surged as the government has poured trillions of dollars into the economy to kick start the recovery. Many bankers see acquisition financing as a key opportunity to ensure lending volumes this year come close to matching 2020.Relationship BuildingBridge loans are also a crucial step in building relationships with companies to win higher-paying mandates down the road.The facilities are intended to be taken out in the bond market, for example, and the banks that led the bridge usually also lead those transactions, which are more lucrative.As for the AT&T-Discovery deal itself, the initial $41.5 billion in financing commitments are being split up into multiple portions, including a formal $31.5 billion bridge loan, and a $10 billion term loan divided into a $3 billion 18-month tranche and a $7 billion three-year portion.The bridge facility is the ninth-largest since Bloomberg began tracking the data, and the biggest since two mega-deals in 2019: AbbVie Inc.’s acquisition of Allergan Plc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s acquisition of Celgene Corp.And more jumbo financings may soon be on the horizon. Dealmaking climbed to a record $1.1 trillion in the first quarter as the economy rebounded, and there have been few signs that trend will slow.(Updates with loan details beginning in 15th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.