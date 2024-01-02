Advertisement
23% of millennial homebuyers saved by living with family

Yahoo Finance and Luke Carberry Mogan

Nearly a quarter of millennial homebuyers lived with family or their parents before buying their own home in 2023, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer, Brooke DiPalma, and Pras Subramanian talk about the housing market conditions and mortgage rates forcing younger homebuyers to consider staying home with mom and dad to save and afford their first home purchase.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

