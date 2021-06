Motley Fool

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are about to get a whole heck of a lot cheaper, but it isn't because the company is in any sort of trouble. In a press release announcing the move, management said that the "goal of the split is to make The Trade Desk stock more accessible to our employees and a broader base of investors." Since The Trade Desk debuted on Sept. 21, 2016, at $28.75 a share, the stock has been on fire, climbing to roughly $592 as of this writing, gaining a massive 1,959%.