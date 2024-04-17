3 things Boeing needs to do after Senate hearings: Analyst

Seana Smith and Madison Mills
0
In this article:

The congressional spotlight is on Boeing (BA) as two separate US Senate hearings are scheduled to take closer look at Boeing's safety culture. One of the hearings will be based around Boeing quality engineer turned whistleblower, Sam Salehpour, is expected to call for worldwide grounding of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner jet due to safety concerns, adding another challenge for the aircraft manufacturer.

Seaport Research Partners Managing Director and Senior Analyst Richard Safran joins Yahoo Finance to break down what to expect from the Senate hearings over issues with Boeing and what the company should do following their conclusion.

Safran outlines three things Boeing should do: "They need to understand lessons learned, develop a good understanding of what the issues were, what went wrong, implement the changes, and hopefully the new CEO and the 90-day plan we're working on right now does that. They need to execute. After the dust settles, management needs to keep execution as top priority, and as you say, a major thing they need to do is restore the brand, restore the public trust. That includes regulators, customers, as well as the flying public, people like me, who want to get on these airplanes."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

