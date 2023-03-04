3 top tips for investors trying to weather the current economic storm: Strategist

The Federal Reserve stressed Friday that ongoing increases in interest rates are needed to bring inflation down, underscoring that inflation remains too high. In their latest earnings, major retailers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Home Depot (HD) offered downbeat commentary in anticipation of more cautious consumers. Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders spoke with Brad Smith on Yahoo Finance Live to share her top tips for the average investor trying to weather the current economic storm.

First and foremost, "don't fight the Fed" Sonders stressed. She added that the end of the great moderation era has arrived, ushering in “greater inflation volatility, economic volatility, probably geopolitical volatility.” Finally, with the return of the risk free rate, a more level playing field is emerging for investors.

