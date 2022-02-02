$366 billion of COVID-era PPP relief went to top 20% of earners
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to report where COVID-19 pandemic relief for businesses went, including who benefited from the PPP loans.
Vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has fallen harder than the broader market of late, dropping by 36% in the past three months alone. Meanwhile, Novavax's shares are trading at $95.22. Although Novavax's stock has been somewhat affected by factors outside of its control, the company also made several blunders of its own.
The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.
Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.
When it comes to biotechs, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is the standard to beat. On the surface, Inovio is very much in the same position that Moderna was before the pandemic. With a market cap close to $900 million, it doesn't have any recurring revenue or any medicines that are approved for sale, and its coronavirus vaccine program is what originally put it in the limelight in 2020.
No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.
Anavex Life Sciences on Tuesday touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome, but AVXL stock crashed.
Google-parent Alphabet reported earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.
Moor Insights & Strategy CEO and Chief Analyst Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down AMD's quarterly earnings and the outlook for chip shortages.
Stock of the utilities company fell almost 30% in premarket trading on Wednesday after completing the spinoff for its power generation and competitive energy business.
(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f
PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.
In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]
PayPal stock plunged after its 2022 guidance missed and earnings fell short of views as total payment volume also was below estimates.
AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.
Shares of Ford Motor Co. rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the automaker reported January U.S. vehicle sales that were flat relative to a year ago, while electric vehicle sales nearly tripled. Total U.S. sales were 143,531 vehicles, including a 4.3% decline in truck sales to 71,734 vehicles and an 8.5% increase in sport-utility vehicle (SUV) sales to 66,122 vehicles. Electrified sales rose 167.2% to 13,169 vehicles, which the company said was four times the growth of the overall
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) share prices reached an all-time (split-adjusted) high of $346 in November after reporting another blockbuster quarter of earnings. In its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended Oct. 31), the graphics processing unit (GPU) specialist reported adjusted earnings growth of 60% year over year, driven by gains across its data center and gaming segments. The continued expansion of the data center industry will be key to that, since it's the company's fastest-growing and highest-margin business.
Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. Ending January and going into February, the S&P 500 has racked up three consecutive days of gains, for a substantial rally that has investors giving a sigh of relief going forward. However, some Wall Street pros are still concerned that the volatility we have witnessed over the past weeks will increase in the months ahead. In this environment, investors are going to gravitate toward stocks that ha
After three quarters of growth, Finland's Nokia is expected to round 2021 off with another set of strong results, which investors hope will lead to the resumption of dividends and a bolder outlook for this year's revenue. Under CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took the helm at Nokia 18 months ago, the telecoms network supplier has gained ground on rivals such as Sweden's Ericsson in attracting customers for its 5G equipment. "The reset phase of the strategy is done with and now it could slowly move to steady growth," Inderes analyst Atte Riikola said, adding that Nokia's recovery has benefited from a faster-than-expected rise in demand.
A year ago, office worker Keith Gill shot to global notoriety when his "Roaring Kitty" YouTube persona stoked a trading frenzy with bullish bets that propelled shares of retailer GameStop to eye-popping gains and saddled hedge funds that had bet against the stock with billions of dollars in losses. Gill has returned to obscurity: albeit much richer thanks to his GameStop positions that at one point reached $48 million in value. The Massachusetts securities regulator is still probing Gill's activities around the Reddit rally, a spokeswoman said.
We chat with David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth U.S., who says single-digit gains for the S&P 500 may be the best we get this year.