$366 billion of COVID-era PPP relief went to top 20% of earners

TipRanks

Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. Ending January and going into February, the S&P 500 has racked up three consecutive days of gains, for a substantial rally that has investors giving a sigh of relief going forward. However, some Wall Street pros are still concerned that the volatility we have witnessed over the past weeks will increase in the months ahead. In this environment, investors are going to gravitate toward stocks that ha