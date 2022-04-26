3M stock dips on Q1 earnings
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for 3M.
"In response to feedback from our shareholders, starting in the first quarter we are reporting adjusted earnings to exclude costs for significant litigation," said CEO Mike Roman.
3M reports first-quarter earnings ahead of estimates and the company maintains its guidance for 2022.
(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. and video game makers are emerging as rare beneficiaries of a weaker yen, which no longer offers the clear advantage to Japan's corporate sector it did a decade ago.
(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG leaned on traders at its investment bank to boost profit in the first quarter after its key wealth management business was hit by slowing client activity and rising costs.
A stock-market selloff took a breather Monday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track for its biggest intraday bounce-back from negative territory since February. The blue-chip gauge tumbled sharply in early trade, falling 487.7 points, or 1.44%, at its session low, before turning higher in afternoon action. The Dow was up 40 points, or 0.1%, at 33,852 in midafternoon activity.
FEATURE PepsiCo reported first-quarter earnings that were ahead of analysts’ expectations. The beverage and snack company posted core earnings of $1.29 a share, beating estimates of $1.23 a share, according to FactSet.
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, provides preliminary operating results for the first quarter of 2022 and general corporate update.
There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.
Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.
(Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.
The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.
GE CEO Larry Culp spooked investors not by retaining earlier guidance, but by speaking of the "low end" of the range.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities declined at the start of a busy week for corporate earnings as investors are closely watching results for insights into the effect of inflation and consumer spending as the Federal Reserve steps up policy tightening.
Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).
More than two years later with lockdowns eased and travel restrictions relaxed, the sector is seeing signs of recovery. Airline stocks got boosted this month when Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported first-quarter earnings on April 13 and provided an optimistic outlook for the second quarter. Delta expects demand to rise more this year.
At this time, I would like to introduce Celso Goncalves, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Let me start by summarizing the key highlights from our Q1 results and I will provide some additional context around our increased outlook for the reminder of the year.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world's richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company's board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.