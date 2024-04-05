4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes New York: Video of when it happened

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 to 4.8 was felt in New York City and across New Jersey, with residents across the East Coast also reporting online feeling the aftershock in their states. New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is working to assess any damages.

Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Madison Mills report on this breaking event and take a look at the exact moment the earthquake struck in the news studio.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.