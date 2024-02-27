401(k) millionaires grew in late 2023: How to save like one

The amount of Americans holding at least $1 million in their 401(k)s grew by 20% between September and December 2023, according to Fidelity Investments.

Yahoo Finance Columnist Kerry Hannon joins the Live show to discuss the savings strategies this group of individuals have in common, also discussing the results of the American College of Financial Services' latest financial literacy survey.

