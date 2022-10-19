5 lessons learned from major CEOs this week
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the top lessons he learned from the CEOs of major companies like Target, Chipotle, and Hilton at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit this week.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the top lessons he learned from the CEOs of major companies like Target, Chipotle, and Hilton at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit this week.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Generac.
Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares have traveled a similar road. Investors bet on Teladoc winning more and more customers as people avoided crowds and turned to virtual medical visits. Investors worried that Teladoc's successes wouldn't last beyond the pandemic.
Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.
How far off is Danaher Corporation ( NYSE:DHR ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...
Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.
Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.
The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.
It will be another big quarter for Tesla, and the markets overall, when the EV giant reports Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday.
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is eyeing lots of growth in the years ahead in the Canadian, U.S., and European pot markets. The cannabis producer is the largest one in Canada, but a lack of legalization in other parts of the world is limiting its growth today, with the company's top line struggling in recent quarters to give growth-oriented investors much of a reason to buy its shares. Earlier this month, Tilray reported its first-quarter numbers for its fiscal 2023 (ended Aug. 31).
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading after the opening bell.
Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks out Tesla's stock before its latest earnings report is due out tomorrow.
(Bloomberg) -- Even in Sweden few people knew much about Castellum AB. Yet the hurried sale of 40 million shares in the property company earlier this month is now seen by some as a harbinger of things to come in the European property market. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s W
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.
Broadcom Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...
Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.
When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Carvana after a Wedbush analyst downgrades the stock to Neutral from Outperform.
Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...
U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.