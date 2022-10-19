U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,721.40
    +1.42 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,619.33
    +95.53 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,784.05
    +11.64 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.72
    -17.24 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    +1.37 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,640.30
    -15.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    18.45
    -0.15 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9803
    -0.0062 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0710
    +0.0730 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1265
    -0.0058 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.6610
    +0.4740 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,211.03
    -257.49 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.04
    -1.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,931.03
    -5.71 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

5 lessons learned from major CEOs this week

Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the top lessons he learned from the CEOs of major companies like Target, Chipotle, and Hilton at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit this week.

