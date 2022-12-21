These 5 stocks have tanked the Roundhill MEME ETF in 2022
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.
If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?
The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes
Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up by 3% just before the close of trading today. The order is for a temporary reserve power plant in Dublin, which, according to a GE press release, will be "powered by 6 GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines delivering a combined capacity of up to approximately 200 megawatts (MW)."
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) pays one whopper of a dividend. As tempting as that big-time payout might be, investors seeking a monster yield should first consider Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Annaly's business model plays a big role in its outsized dividend yield.
If you looked at the stock charts, you'd think 2022 was a bad year for the cybersecurity industry. Cybersecurity has always been important, but with every sector of the economy rapidly adopting cloud computing, effective security software is now an absolute necessity. As measured by revenue, two companies sit atop the cybersecurity industry: Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT).
As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.
Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.'s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer's ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide 'Swatting' Spree, US SaysTrump's Tax Records t
QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."
Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks to Carnival Cruise Line's stock ahead of its latest earnings report due out before tomorrow's closing bell.
Two stocks that have fallen as much as 95% from last year's highs can be had for just a few bucks. Let's go holiday shopping.
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.
In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $95, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day.
The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.
Nike is fixing one its biggest issues of the last six months.
Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.
(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood ramped up purchases of Tesla Inc. shares in the fourth quarter even as concerns over Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's ability to manage businesses rise, potentially signifying her faith in the billionaire and electric vehicles. Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwid
Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.
Monster growth stocks have the power to keep outperforming the market year after year, and that's why practically everyone loves to have them in their portfolios. Let's dive in and explore what that means so you'll get the hang of how to hunt potential monster growth stocks intelligently. The first trick to finding tremendous growth stocks is to look in the places you're most likely to find them: immature industries.
Cryptocurrency miner Core Scientific filed for chapter 11 to hand control to creditors, a further indication of the squeeze on mining companies from declines in the price of bitcoin and rising electricity costs. Shares of Core Scientific, which agreed to go public last year through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, declined another 15% to 18 cents a share in premarket trading on Wednesday. The company’s shares were already down 98% this year as it warned investors about increasingly-dire financial strains.