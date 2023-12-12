5 ways to make your artificial Christmas tree smell real

Associated Press Finance

If anything about Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” annoys you, best to avoid shopping malls now. The Christmas colossus has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart the past four years in a row — measuring the most popular songs each week by airplay, sales and streaming, not just the holiday-themed — and it’s reasonable to assume 2023 will be no different. “That song is just embedded in history now,” says David Foster, the 16-time Grammy-winning composer and producer.