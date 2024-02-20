The 50/50 stock strategy investors could use for retirement

When planning for retirement, how much should investors devote to just equities? University of Arizona Associate Professor of Finance Scott Cederburg sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to share his top savings strategy: being all in on equities, investing 50% in domestic stocks and 50% in international stocks.

"Our study suggests throughout your entire life that you would be all equity. So that's going through to being 70, 80, 90 years old, you still get better outcomes compared with trying to diversify into the bonds," Cederburg discusses. "I think part of this is based on our data and our methods, bonds look riskier for long-term investors than I think was previously thought."

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.