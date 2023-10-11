57% of car buyers unlikely to purchase EV as next car: Poll

According to a poll from Ipsos and Yahoo Finance, 57 percent of respondents answered that they are not likely to purchase an electric vehicle as their next car with cost, driving range, and lack of charging stations among their top concerns.

The poll also found the car brands respondents would consider the most if they purchased an EV are Toyota (TM) at 30 percent, Tesla (TSLA) at 23 percent, Honda (HMC) at 20 percent, General Motors (GM) at 15 percent, and Ford (F) at 14 percent.

